Rwanda: Seven Rwandan Athletes Confirmed for Paris 2024 Games

Seven athletes will represent Rwanda in the 2024 Olympic Games that will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11.

They include two in athletics, three in cycling, one in fencing and one in swimming.

In a telephone interview with Times Sport, Jean Claude Rugigana, the Executive Director at the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) said that all athletes will travel for Paris on July 6, three weeks before the Olympic Games kick off.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's Mukundiyukuri to officiate in Paris 2024 Games

Times Sport also understands that one more athlete will be added to the swimming roster to make it eight athletes in total to represent the country in the Paris Games.

The athletes confirmed for Paris 2024 Games include Yves Nimubona and Clementine Mukandanga who will compete in the men's and women's Athletics respectively while cycling has three representatives namely Eric Manizabayo who will compete in men's road race while Diane Ingabire and Jazilla Mwamikazi are confirmed to compete in women's category.

Meanwhile, Oscar Peyre Mitilla Cyusa (men) is the only athlete who will represent Rwanda in swimming while Tufaha Uwihoreye (men) will compete in fencing.

Paris was awarded to host the 2024 Olympic Games at the 131st IOC Session held in Lima, Peru, on 13 September 2017. After multiple withdrawals that left only Paris and Los Angeles in contention, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved a process to concurrently award the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics to the two remaining candidate cities.

Having previously hosted the Games in 1900 and 1924, Paris will become the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times, after London which hosted the 1908, 1948 and 2012 Games.

Paris 2024 will mark the centenary of Paris 1924 and Chamonix 1924 (which in turn marks the centenary of the Winter Olympics), and these will be the sixth Olympic Games hosted by France (three Summer Olympics and three Winter Olympics) and the first French Olympics since the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville.

The Summer Games will return to the traditional four-year Olympiad cycle, after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.