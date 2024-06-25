Rwanda: How Rwanda Is Regulating Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and societies worldwide, and Rwanda is no exception. As the country embraces AI to drive economic growth and innovation, the government is taking proactive steps to regulate the technology, ensuring it is developed and deployed responsibly and ethically.

Victor Muvunyi, Senior Technologist at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), told The New Times that Rwanda has developed a National AI Policy aimed at guiding the responsible development and use of AI.

This policy outlines the government's vision for AI, emphasising innovation, inclusivity, and ethical standards. It sets the stage for specific regulations and guidelines that address the unique challenges posed by AI technologies.

"Not only the policy, but the Ministry has also established an AI office to ensure that these technologies are implemented responsibly and effectively. This office will help guide our AI [development] journey, addressing challenges and fostering innovation while keeping our cultural and ethical values at the forefront."

Muvunyi also said that Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has developed principles that serve as foundational guidelines for ethical AI development and implementation, guiding stakeholders in promoting the well-being of individuals, ensuring fairness and transparency, and fostering innovation while upholding ethical standards.

"The principles include beneficence and non-maleficence among others that ensure that AI systems not only benefit society but also protect human dignity and prevent harm," he said.

Muvunyi implied that by introducing the principles of beneficence and non-maleficence, AI systems should be designed to do good for the human wellbeing, as well as not cause harm to society.

He also said that autonomy principles, which preserve human control by ensuring that AI systems do not overly control or manipulate individuals, have been introduced under the AI policy.

Other principles established by RURA include the principle of justice that ensures fairness in AI development and governance, preventing bias, stigmatisation, and discrimination, as well as the principle of explicability that emphasises the need for transparency in how AI systems are built.

Safeguarding Data privacy

One of other key considerations under Rwanda's AI policy is to ensure the protection of data and privacy of the users. The Government has devised measures through which these actions can be achieved.

"The National Cyber Security is collaborating closely with the Ministry of ICT & Innovation to mitigate online threats that may arise with the adoption of AI. This partnership is crucial to ensuring that as we embrace AI technology," Muvunyi noted.

"We also safeguard our digital environment from potential risks. Our goal is to create a secure and trustworthy AI landscape for everyone," he added.

As AI systems rely heavily on data, experts say strengthening data protection and privacy is critical.

Rwanda's Data Protection and Privacy Law, enacted in 2021, provides a robust legal framework to safeguard personal data.

It mandates that organisations handling personal data must obtain consent, ensure data security, and be transparent about their data processing activities.

Nobert Haguma, the Country Manager of Syber Group Rwanda, an organisation that provides digital services for businesses and individuals worldwide, told The New Times that data privacy emerges as a major concern in the adoption of AI tools.

He stressed the importance of companies and organisations investing in training their employees rather than relinquishing AI adoption entirely.

"Organisations should prioritise educating their employees and raising awareness about AI principles such as data quality governance and privacy while adopting AI tools because AI is now part of every device that a person can ever need," he emphasised.

Haguma added that, "the Government should consider AI as a critical tool for the country and invest more in Ikinyarwanda tools, making them accessible to everyone, including local educators, farmers, health providers, and others."

He also stressed that technology startups should focus on making AI tools more accessible to a broader audience, highlighting the importance of proper data collection practices to ensure that these tools can effectively contribute to the country's development.

"By prioritising accessibility and data integrity, technolgy startups can play a crucial role in leveraging AI to drive progress in various sectors, ultimately benefiting the entire nation," he said.

Already companies across Rwanda are using AI in their operations. BK Group Plc, one of the largest financial institutions in Rwanda, is an example of such firms.

Deogratius Massawe, Chief Executive Officer at BK Techouse, told this publication that the company is integrating AI across various sectors from enhancing customer service to innovative content creation and rapid problem-solving.

"But alongside these advancements, we're equally committed to regulating AI responsibly within our organisation," he said, adding that their regulation approach hinges on leveraging existing tools, investing in skilled labor, and continuously enhancing the capabilities of the workforce to maximise AI productivity.

Massawe indicated that BK Techouse is also updating data governance structure to ensure that decisions are rooted in strong oversight and ethical standards, which ultimately guides the firm's journey towards innovation and integrity.

The Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) also plays a central role in regulating AI. It is responsible for implementing the National AI Policy, ensuring compliance with data protection laws, and promoting the ethical use of AI.

The institution also fosters collaboration between the government, academia, and the private sector to drive AI research and development.

The government in collaboration with RISA also established ethical guidelines for AI. These guidelines address issues such as bias and fairness, transparency, accountability, and the impact of AI on employment. They aim to prevent discrimination and ensure that AI benefits all segments of society.