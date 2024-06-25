Kenya: Success of Adolescent Mother in Homa Bay Championing HIV, Early Pregnancy, GBV Eradication

Kisii — Even after giving birth at a tender age, Millicent Nyaramu from Kabondo, Homa Bay county is among thousands of adolescent mothers who went back to school through re-entry policy to access education and change their lives and those of their children.

Nyaramu is the first born in a family of four, unfortunately her father who was a bread winner died leaving them helpless, their sickly mother struggled and educated her up to form four.

After form four, she was forced to discontinue her tertiary level education and engaged in illicit sex work to feed her family and provide medication for her mother.

"while engaging in premarital sex, I became pregnant for my first born ,life became worse since I was forced to sit home to take care of the pregnancy and when the child was born I couldn't go back to this business," narrates Nyaramu.

She continues, her close aunt took her away with the baby promising to find her a better job that will generate some income for her, instead she married her off to a drunkard man in her neighborhood and she got pregnant for her second born child.

Life became more difficult ,her husband used to beat her up ,she became a victim of gender based violence while trying to keep marriage work till one day when she decided to leave for safety with her kids.

" In 2019, through a community Health Volunteer(CHV), I was recommended to a social worker who referred me to a dream program which was ongoing in our ward, I was enrolled into a safe space, where I received various interventions including HDI services," says Nyaramu.

She received mentorship including protecting herself from contracting HIV and entrepreneur skills, she ventured into fruit juice business and later enrolled as an optician at Eye Rafiki Institute in Eldoret.

She completed her studies and secured a job at a public health facility and went a step ahead by opening her eye clinic shop within her locality.

Homa Bay HIV/AIDS coordinator Steve Oyugi says Adolescent mothers are more likely to experience complications such as preeclampsia, eclampsia, anemia, and high blood pressure because their body structures are weak or not yet fully developed to carry the pregnancy.

"we have encountered higher susceptibility to infections such as sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, due to lack of access to or knowledge about preventive measures among the adolescent mothers and this is especially discovered when seeking antenatal care," says HIV/AIDS coordinator.

Adolescent mothers across the country face a higher risk of maternal mortality.

According to the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council(NSDCC) In 2022, an estimated 1,215 AIDS-related deaths occurred among adolescents aged 10-19. More than half (59%) of the new HIV infections in Kenya occurred among adolescents aged 10-19 in 2022 were in 10 counties.

Homa bay county NSDCC Caroline Kinoti at least 62 adolescent people get infected with HIV every week while 12 newborns are given birth to HIV mothers every day in the county.

In 2023, among the 20,143 reported SGBV cases only 40% (7,978) reported within 72 hours to access emergency services. Among the survivors, 1934 were pregnant 4 weeks after exposure and 183 had acquired HIV three months after the sexual exposure.

Kenya remains steadfast in its determination to end AIDS and reduce adolescent pregnancies by 2030. The country has also pledged to eliminate sexual and gender-based violence by 2026.

According to the ministry of Health, many children are deprived of a fulfilling childhood experience, and the prevalence of child motherhood poses a significant setback in societal progress. In 2023, for example, our health facilities attended to 254,753 pregnant girls aged 10-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministry indicates adolescents and young people aged 10-24 years in Kenya constitute 16 million people, accounting for 34% of the total population (KNBS 2019 population census). Kenya is not on course to achieve the targets set for ending AIDS among adolescents and young people as a public health threat by 2030.

"Sexual violence not only violates an individual's rights but also heightens the risk of HIV infection and unintended pregnancies," said the CS.

Kenya launched the triple threat commitment plans to a Transformed Future for Kenya's Adolescents and Young People by 2030.

Kenya is working towards fully implementing the re-entry policy for adolescent mothers and ensuring they have equal opportunities to access education and build a better future.