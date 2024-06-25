Algeria: President of the Republic Opens 55th Algiers International Fair

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, opened on Monday at the Exhibition Palace the 55th Algiers International Fair (FIA), themed "A Bridge of Exchanges and Opportunities for Partnership and Investment."

The President of the Republic also listened to a presentation on the development of the Algiers International Trade Fair (FIA) in recent years, with the number of foreign exhibitors increasing from 15 countries in 2019 to more than 30 this year, mirroring "the attractiveness of Algeria's business climate thanks to the far-reaching reforms implemented since 2020."

While visiting the Turkish stand, the President of the Republic listened to presentations on the Turkish companies attending FIA, in the presence of the Vice-President of the Republic of Turkey, Cevdet Yilmaz, whose country is the guest of honor at this edition, organized under the high patronage of the President of the Republic.

Continuing his tour of the various FIA stands, the President of the Republic was briefed on the Military Field Hospital of the Ministry of National Defense (MDN) and enquired about the latest developments at the Automotive Industry Development Plant of the Ministry's Directorate of Military Manufacturing.

At the Ministry's stand, the President of the Republic stopped by representatives of Khenchela Mechanical Engineering Plant to get informed of its new products, particularly precision rifles manufactured locally.

At the start-up stand, the President of the Republic listened to young exhibitors and witnessed their creative potential and mastery of new technologies.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), General Said Chanegriha, the Minister of Trade and Exports Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, along with Government members, the President of the Algerian Economic Renewal Council (CREA), Kamel Moula, and local authorities of Algiers province.

Some 700 Algerian and foreign exhibitors attend this year's event, which runs through June 29.

The six-day fair features a rich program of economic conferences and meetings, including Algeria-Czech Republic, Algeria-Pakistan and Algeria-Tanzania business forums, according to the Algerian Fairs and Exports Company (SAFEX) whose subsidiary Algeria Exhibitions organizes the event.