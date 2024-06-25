Rwanda: A Close Look At PS Imberakuri Manifesto Ahead of 2024 Election

PS Imberakuri, like other political parties, began the campaign for its 47 candidates for parliamentary seats on June 22.

Christine Mukabunani, PS Imberakuri's chairperson and former Member of Parliament, said in the elections due on July 14-16 the party wants to get seats in Parliament in order to ensure that policy-makers address the people's concerns and issues.

PS Imberakuri launched its campaign in Kirehe and Kayonza districts in Eastern Province and will conclude it in Gasabo District on July 13. Its candidates are among the 589 who are vying for 80 seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

PS Imberakuri's 2024-2029 manifesto

PS Imberakuri's five-year manifesto has four pillars: education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure. By focusing on these areas, the party aims to improve the lives of Rwandans, fostering economic development and addressing issues in education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure, according to Mukabunani.

Education sector

PS Imberakuri aims to improve the education system by advocating for an increased number of science schools, considering local needs and for continued support for teachers' welfare, including the creation of a guarantee fund for teachers' projects.

The party also plans to advocate for free education of teachers' children from primary school to university. The party manifesto also includes a proposal to facilitate teachers to work nearby their places of residences to balance professional and family responsibilities.

Health sector

Among its plans for the health sector, PS Imberakuri wants the improvement of the community-based health insurance (Mutuelle de santé), including by expediting partnerships with private pharmacies and clinics.

Furthermore, they wish to transfer the medical insurance agency's responsibility to the Ministry of Health from the Ministry of Finance and Planning, in order to ensure all patient information is accessible to doctors across clinics.

The party also wants severe penalties for medical negligence, and increased efforts in training of specialist doctors.

PS Imberakuri also to improve the welfare of medical professionals by addressing salary disparities. The party also will advocate for sufficient and sanitary public toilets across both in urban and rural areas.

Agriculture sector

In the agricultural sector, the party plans to advocate for measures to eradicate hunger and promote economic development by encouraging and supporting domestic crop production, and professionalisation of the sector with government support.

Once elected in Parliament, PS Imberakuri also wants to call for increased efforts in the fight against soil erosion and floods. It also wants farmers to choose crops suited to their regions and have a say in the agricultural projects.

The party wants to attract investment in agriculture and livestock farming, with government assistance and to promote modern farming techniques and mechanization.

The party want the establishment of an agriculture bank, to facilitate farmers' access to finance. It wants to advocate for rainwater collection for irrigation, and encourage the use of organic fertilizers as well as ensure long-term storage methods and market availability for agricultural produce.

Environment and climate change

According to its manifesto, PS Imberakuri recognises the importance of addressing the effects of climate change and environmental protection and the need make it a shared responsibility to promote environmentally friendly energy sources.

Moreover, the party plans to ensure environmental policies are integrated into all planning activities across ministries.

Infrastructure sector

Regarding the infrastructure sector, PS Imberakuri wants to increase awareness among the general population about housing plans to avoid relocations. The party also seeks to advocate for the conduct of relocations to follow established laws; advocate for more grouped settlements equipped with basic infrastructure.

PS Imberakuri also wants to ensure all infrastructure projects are devised in consideration of climate change effects in order to prevent losses.