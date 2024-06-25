South Africa: Ten Killed, 24 Injured in Accident On R42 in Mpumalanga

Ten people have died in a collision involving a minibus taxi and a bus truck on the R42 Road near Delmas.

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, the accident happened at around 1am on Monday morning.

Eight of the deceased were occupants of the minibus taxi while two people were occupants of the bus truck.

"The deceased includes the driver of the minibus taxi. The victims were declared dead at the scene," the statement read.

About 24 people sustained serious injuries and were transported to the nearby hospitals. Eighteen of the injured were occupants of the bus truck and six were in the minibus taxi.

According to the provincial department, initial reports indicate that the minibus taxi was initially driving on the N12 from Johannesburg and drove to the R42.

"The driver was allegedly returning to the N12 from the R42 when the crash happened. The taxi was moving towards Emalahleni while the bus truck was headed to Bronkhorstspruit. The taxi was also pulling a trailer.

"It is not known at this stage what caused the crash. The investigation is already underway."

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, expressed shock at the horrific crash, urging motorists to be cautious at all times when on the road.

"It is sad to see so many people losing their lives on the road. We are appealing for greater caution on the part of drivers to avoid these tragedies," said Macie.

Macie sent his condolences to the affected families and wishes those who were injured a speedy recovery.