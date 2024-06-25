Azimio leaders have vowed to reject the Finance Bill 2024, terming it economically oppressive on Kenyans.

Mombasa — Thousands of young people in Mombasa have joined their counterparts countrywide to protest against the Finance Bill 2024.

Clad mostly in black and holding antigovernmental placards, the demonstrators arrived in Mombasa town as early as 6am.

The demonstrations have caused significant traffic disruptions on major roads in Mombasa.

Police officers have been deployed, but have allowed the protests without interference.

The demonstrations take place even as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Members of Parliament withdrew their amendments to the Finance Bill 2024.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula disclosed he had received 37 amendments to the bill but 13 MPs from Azimio La Umoja have written to him seeking withdrawals of the amendments proposals.

Three more amendments which include those of Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, Ruaraka MP T.J Kajwang and Nominated MP John Mbadi were withdrawn on the floor of the house.

"Out of the 37 amendments,13 have been withdrawn. I have been asked by Hon Kajwang that he wishes to withdraw the amendments. The rest I rule them out because they want to make reckless political statement in the guise of amendments," Wetangula stated.

"Any members who wants to withdraw the amendment, write a letter to the Speaker and the clerk of the table will be notified," he added.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi told the House that the amendments were withdrawn after extensive deliberation saying it would be futile to propose their amendments since they are handicapped when it comes to numbers.

"We had extensive deliberation yesterday as Azimio we withdrew the amendments because would have been an exercise futility and a means to sanitize the Finance Bill process," Wandayi said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo added,"Mr Speaker thank you for your guidance.I have no amendments because I took the position you cannot amend a bad bill."

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed insisted that lawmakers should be accorded an opportunity to withdraw their amendments on the floor of the house.

