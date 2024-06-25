Tunisia: President Kais Saied Visits National Military Museum in Manouba

25 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied visited on Monday afternoon the National Military Museum at the Warda Palace (Palace of the Rose) in Manouba, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the birth of the National Army.

The visit highlighted Tunisia's long history in the military field, as the Head of State saw several documents, photos and a number of military equipment that Tunisia has known throughout its history, according to a statement from the Presidency.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic presented the National Military Museum with a number of photographs relating to the manufacture of cannons in Tunisia at the beginning of the 17th century.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.