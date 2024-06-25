Tunisia: President Kais Saied Visits National Military Museum in Manouba

Tunis — President Kais Saied visited on Monday afternoon the National Military Museum at the Warda Palace (Palace of the Rose) in Manouba, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the birth of the National Army.

The visit highlighted Tunisia's long history in the military field, as the Head of State saw several documents, photos and a number of military equipment that Tunisia has known throughout its history, according to a statement from the Presidency.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic presented the National Military Museum with a number of photographs relating to the manufacture of cannons in Tunisia at the beginning of the 17th century.