Ethiopia: Gambella Surges Gold Supply to Central Bank

25 June 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Gambella's gold supply to the National Bank of Ethiopia has seen steady growth since the reform, the State Chief said.

The Chief Administrator Umed Ujulu expressed that the gold production in Gambella has increased over the past six years, and so has its contribution to the national reserve.

According to him, the mining industry is among the major sectors identified to be promoted to boost the national economy in which the State is contributing an increasing volume of gold reserves to the central bank.

For instance, the amount of gold produced in Gambella has increased from 122.24 kg in 2019 to 1206.51 kg in 2022. The State has also produced 225 of kg gold just in the last nine months.

Umed expressed that the State has been consistently supplying the product to the national bank to play an important role in the development of the national economy.

Gambella is also undertaking development activities including the construction of a 612 km road infrastructure with the support of the federal government, he added.

Moreover, the construction of health and education institutions, water facilities and other infrastructures is enabling the state administration to respond to public grievances, according to him.

"On the other hand, the green legacy activities being undertaken in the state helped to achieve notable results. Meanwhile, the state also prepared 10.2 million saplings to be planted along its basins."

These all development activities were achieved withstanding various security problems that have been resolved in cooperation with the Ministry of Peace and other security apparatuses of the federal government, Umed stated.

