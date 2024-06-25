Sudan: Interior Minister Meets Sudan UN Permanent Representative in New York

24 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — Acting Minister of the Interior Major General Police (retired) Khalil Pasha Sairin reviewed, during his meeting with the Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, at his office on Monday, in the presence of the Director General of the Police Forces, General Police Khalid Hassan Mohieldin, the arrangements for the agenda of the fourth summit of interior ministers and police chiefs of the member states in the United Nations in New York with the participation of the Sudanese delegation headed by the Minister of Interior. Interior Minister Khalil Pasha Sairin had arrived in New York, accompanied by Director General of the Police Forces, General Police Khalid Hassan, to participate in the regular meeting of interior ministers and police directors in the United States of America, which is held every two years in order to discuss three issues related to peace and how to enforce it at the global level. BH/BH

