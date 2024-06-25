Ethiopia: National Workshop On Tackling Impact of Pollution Underway

25 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A two-day national workshop aimed at finding ways to tackling environmental pollution opened in Addis Ababa today.

The workshop, organized by the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority in collaboration with stakeholders, will discuss on the challenges of pollution associated with plastics, water and air.

The workshop is part of the National Pollution Reduction Campaign launched last April with a view to intensify national efforts to reduce pollution and create a healthy environment.

In her opening remark, Deputy Director General of the Authority Frenesh Mekuria said the meeting aims to discuss on the ways of tackling environmental pollution.

According to her, the participants are expected to provide ideas that will be utilized in designing policies and legal frameworks aimed at tackling impacts of pollution.

