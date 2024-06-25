Uganda: Trade Ministry Official Joins MPs in Luzira in Sh3.4 Billion Court Case

Kampala, Uganda — The Anti-corruption Court in Kampala has remanded Leonard Kavundira, the Principal Cooperative Officer from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives to Luzira prison for allegedly conspiring with three legislators and a lawyer to divert more than sh3.4billion.

Kavundira on Monday afternoon appeared before the Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe who sat in for the trial Chief Magistrate who was indisposed.

Asiimwe then read to Kavundira one charge of conspiracy to defraud government of 3.4 billion shillings that was meant to compensate Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited after the war.

He is jointly charged with four other people who were remanded last week on related charges. They are: Igara East MP, Michael Mawanda, Elgon County MP, Mudimi Wamakuyu and Busiki County MP, Paul Akamba and City lawyer, Julius Kirya Taitankoko.

The Court heard that Mawanda, Wamakuyu, Akamba, Kirya, and Kavundira conspired to defraud government of a total of 7.3 billion shillings that were meant for compensation of Buyaka Growers Cooperatives Society Limited in Bulambuli District. The charges were allegedly committed between 2019 and 2023.

According to the breakdown, the prosecution alleges that Mawanda in October 2021, in Kampala diverted public funds amounting to 1,500,000,000 shillings for purposes unrelated to that for which the resources were intended.

On the other hand, Wamakuyu and Akamba allegedly diverted 2.3 Billion Shillings and 200 million shillings respectively for their own benefit. Kirya allegedly diverted 2.2 billion shillings, while Kavundira only appears on the 3.4 billion shillings conspiracy.

However, the group denied charges and their lawyers were not ready to make bail applications and they were accordingly remanded up to July 9th, 2024 and criminal summons issued requiring Kavundira to appear in court today, which he has done.

Prosecution also informed the Court that investigations were complete and asked to be given time to share with the defense lawyers the documentary evidence they intend to rely on to pin the accused persons of the crimes against them. Equally, Kavundira now joins the MPs and lawyer in prison until July 9th 2024.