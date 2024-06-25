Namibia: Over 460 Delegates to Convene in Windhoek for Ahif 2024

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) says over 460 delegates from 41 countries, including investors, business leaders, government officials and industry experts, are expected to attend the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (Ahif) 2024 to be held in Windhoek.

The event, taking place for the first time in southern Africa, marks a significant milestone for Namibia after securing the bid to host Ahif 2024 last year through the efforts of the NIPDB, which also serves as the 2024 event host partner.

Vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will officially open the forum, underscoring the Namibian government's support for the event as a strategic intervention aimed at driving investment and further development in the tourism sector.

"Other prominent speakers include minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta, Nigerian minister of tourism Lola-Ade John and Ugandan minister of tourism and antiques Tom Butime. The event will also attract senior representatives from some of the biggest global brands in hospitality and tourism, including Club Med, Radisson Group, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International, to name but a few," NIPDB senior manager of marketing, branding and communications Catherine Shipushu says.

She says the conference will showcase current and emerging tourism investment opportunities during a dedicated session, while a targeted presentation will connect carefully selected tourism projects with potential investors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is another way we are ensuring that Namibian businesses are given access and opportunities to participate in these big projects, to meet and network with potential investors and grow their enterprises in the process," Shipushu says.

Seven Namibian micro, small, and medium enterprises will showcase and sell their products, while over 140 students from across the country will participate in a 'Hospitality Leaders Unplugged' session, where they can engage with industry leaders.

"Some of the institutions represented include the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Okakarara Vocational Training Centre, International University of Management and Valombola Vocational Training Centre," Shipushu says.

She says hosting Ahif 2024 in Namibia is expected to yield tangible economic benefits, as the influx of visitors will stimulate economic activity in the country, boosting demand for hotel accommodation, transportation and restaurant services, as well as peripheral services such as curio and gifting products.

"In the long term, hosting this conference is a key element to achieving Namibia's strategic goal of becoming a business tourism destination, supported by the establishment of the Namibia Convention Bureau aimed at branding and promoting Namibia as a meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) destination. By successfully hosting Ahif 2024, Namibia will demonstrate her readiness and capacity to host large-scale international events, which will position the country as a competitive player in the Mice industry and attract future events and conferences," Shipushu says.

The conference will take place at the Mövenpick Hotel in Windhoek from 25 to 27 June.