Zimbabwe: Gang Arrested At Beitbridge Border Post for Smuggling 10 Pistols, Bronco Using Vehicle Carrying Corpse

A TRIO was arrested Sunday for allegedly smuggling 10 pistols and Broncleer cough syrup across the Beitbridge border, from South Africa into Zimbabwe, using a vehicle towing a trailer carrying a dead body.

Suspects have been identified as Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28) and Wellington Ndlovu (34).

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in a statement saying the three suspects smuggled 10 boxed 9mm P.A.K pistols with empty magazines and 100x100ml Broncleer cough syrup commonly known as "Bronco."

"The suspects were aboard a Toyota Quantum vehicle which was towing a trailer with the dead body of Kudakwashe Saveka from South Africa.

"During inspection of the vehicle at the Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, North Bound, Port Health Inspection Bay, the 10 firearms and Broncleer were found stashed in a box which was covered with 40 reflector vests," police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a murder case in which notorious cross-border smuggler Philimon Chamunorwa Tongoona (33) was shot dead by unknown assailants.

He met his fate while guarding an Isuzu KB250 truck towing a broken-down trailer containing groceries, gas stoves and blankets.

The incident occurred on June 22, 2024, along Beitbridge - Panda Mine road, near Tongwani village, after the trailer developed a fault.