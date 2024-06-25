Malawians in UK Organises Remembrance Event for the Departed Vice President Chilima, 8 Others

25 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Loraine Masiya Mponela

This Saturday on the 29th of June 2024 Malawians will hold an event in Northampton to remember their late Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Kondi Munthali, who is one of the main organisers of the event said "We have cried as individuals over the tragic death of VP Chilima. The event will give a chance to all Malawians regardless of their political affiliations to come together and mourn the death of one of the country 's illustrious sons."

All Malawians in the length and and breadth of the U.K. are invited to come and to pay tribute to the fallen vice president, and 8 others whose lives were lost together with his.

"We are doing this as a community of Malawians and other people from neighbouring countries who felt the loss like we did. This coming together is an important event in which we shall console each other through prayers, hugs and and general commiserations"

Munthali added, "We did not have the opportunity to go to Malawi, this event will offer healing and closure"

The event will take place at the following address:

Northampton Saints, Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Weedon Road, NN5 5BG

This venue is in Northampton in the Midlands and is serviced by all forms of transport networks from all over the Uk to ease travel arrangements of all.

"There shall be religious leaders from all faiths participating. It will be a moment of reflection for all. " concluded Munthali

Cash contributions (Chipepeso) are welcome and will be handed over to the members of the grieved families.

Details of how people can make a contribution are on the flyer

There will also be a book of condolences for everyone to leave their messages in. After the event this book shall be sent to Malawi for the families of the deceased.

