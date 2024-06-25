Kenya: Bobi Wine Condemns Abduction of Protestors in Kenya

One protester was killed by police and dozens were injured during protests by Gen Zs against the Finance Bill in June 2024.

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has expressed his concerns regarding the reported abductions of activists in Kenya.

Numerous social media users and activists in Kenya have reportedly gone missing following overnight operations in the country amid demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Kyagulanyi, via his social media platforms, said the disappearances of activists and critics, which he described as common in Uganda, are distressing.

"Very concerned by reports of ongoing abductions of young activists in Kenya. We in Uganda understand the pain of illegal arrests, abductions and enforced disappearances which are a common occurrence in our country," Kyagulanyi said.

The NUP leader called on Kenyan authorities to promptly release all those who have been unlawfully detained.

"I join all persons of good conscience in condemning these abductions and call upon the Kenyan authorities to urgently release all those illegally detained. Uphold the rights of all citizens, including those opposed to the Finance Bill 2024," he noted

The series of abductions involving young people have raised suspicions about the Kenyan government's actions and its efforts to target the leaders of the protests.

Notable figures, including vocal activist Gabriel Oguda and activist Shadrack Kiprono, have been reported missing or arrested in recent days.

These abductions are believed to be part of the government's strategy to disrupt the planned protests against the proposed taxes.