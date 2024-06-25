Uganda: Police Investigate Four Deaths in Kagadi, Buliisa Districts

Police in Buliisa have intensified the search for the body of a man who is said to have drowned in Lake Albert while taking a bath at the shore.

Julius Bihanga went missing on June 21 while from Songalendu landing site.

"On June 23 at midday, our area police received information of a missing person who was confirmed to have been drowned in waters as he was bathing on the lakeside," Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, said.

He said Bihanga was drunk when he went to bathe and the heavy winds blew him into the waters.

Hakiza cautioned lakeshore dwellers against venturing into the waters when it is hostile.

Murder

Meanwhile, Police in Biiso, Buliisa, are investigating a mob suspected of lynching one Tumuhaise Isingoma from Hoima.

The deceased was suspected to have stolen a goat in Biiso Town Council.

"We have always told people to avoid taking the law in their hands, suspecting a person to have committed has no proof that one committed the alleged crime," Hakiza said.

"Those who killed Isingoma are still being hunted as we try to ascertain the allegation of goat theft, we appeal for people to work with us," he added.

In Kagadi District, police have arrested two women, including the bar owner, following the death of a one Baker Bwambale, who is allegedly to have been beaten up in the bar and died shortly after reaching Kagadi Hospital.

"Reports say a man identified as Monday beat up Baker Bwambale aged 55 on June 18 and on June 19, he was taken to Kagadi Hospital where he was shortly after announced dead," he said.

"We had to arrest the bar owner and one of the workers to help with investigations but the real suspect, Monday, is yet to be found."

Similarly, in Kalagi Village, Kyenzige Subcounty in Kagadi, police are hunting for John Monday and Baziliyo Twesige who are suspected to have killed their brother Jacob Byetaka over a land dispute.

Byetaka, 45, was found dead on June 22.

"According to preliminary investigations, John and Baziliyo have had a long-time land dispute with their brother Jacob and on June 20," Hakiza said.

The duo, he added, called Byetaka telling him they wanted to open up the boundary and settle the dispute.

"Byetaka went missing until his body was discovered on June 22 in the bush," he added.

The two siblings are on the run.

Hakiza notes that the rate of crime is going high especially with people taking the law in their hands.

"When you look at most of these cases there is a lot of taking law in their hands, but this is bad, there is police and we all know the law," Hakiza said.