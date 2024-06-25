Uganda: New Military Taskforce Take On Climate Change, Environmental Security

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs has launched a taskforce to formulate a comprehensive Climate Change and Environmental Security Strategy.

The Permanent Secretary, Rosette Byengoma, inaugurated the taskforce, which aims to address the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation within the context of national security.

During the launch at the Ministry's headquarters in Mbuya, Byengoma emphasized the significant threat climate change poses to both national and global security.

She underscored the need for a coordinated and strategic response to mitigate its impacts and prevent devastating consequences.

Byengoma highlighted the far-reaching consequences of climate change, including extreme temperature fluctuations, rising water levels, and unpredictable weather patterns, all of which pose significant threats to critical infrastructure and human resources.

She noted that the Ministry's commitment to addressing climate change reflects its dedication to safeguarding the planet while ensuring the defence forces' readiness, recognizing the inseparability of climate change and global security concerns.

The taskforce, led by the Chief of Staff - Air Forces, Brigadier General David Gonyi, has been tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy in line with international, regional, and national regulatory frameworks.

These include the Climate Change Act of 2021, the Public Finance Management Act of 2015, and the National Environment Management Authority Act of 2019, which mandate Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to implement climate change mitigation and adaptation measures within their operations.

The Ministry of Water and Environment will provide technical support for the strategy's development, ensuring an inclusive and participatory stakeholder consultation process.