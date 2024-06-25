Zimbabwe: Indian Embassy, Varun Celebrate Yoga Day

25 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe, in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwe, has celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day under the theme, "Yoga for Self and Society".

The programme, held at the firm's premises in Harare last Friday, was conducted by the Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Vijay Khanduja.

Following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014, the health and wellness day is commemorated globally on June 21.

The occasion celebrates the age-old Indian practice of yoga and its deep effect on physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Yoga, derived from the Sanskrit word "yuj", meaning to yoke or unite, symbolises the philosophy of bringing harmony to the mind, body and spirit, hence bringing balance.

This year's theme recognises the two-fold nature of the practice; enhancing personal well-being and fostering a more positive and harmonious society.

A Varun Beverages Zimbabwe representative said the company firmly believes that a healthy workforce and synchronised society are key to economic growth and productivity.

"International Yoga Day was celebrated as part of our ESG initiative, with employees getting some good tips for healthy living."

He added that Varun Beverages Zimbabwe is committed to President Mnangagwa's vision of taking everyone and all communities on board.

"We are expanding every year since our first investment in 2018," he said.

"Now, we are focusing on developing and supporting rural communities across the country. Therefore, our asset distribution this year will be more aggressive in creating employment for farmers and their families."

