Zimbabwe: ZESA Records Drop in Fatal Accidents

Trust Freddy — The ZESA Group of Companies has recorded a 42 percent reduction in fatal occupational accidents involving workers in the workplace, Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) head chief executive officer Mr John Mangudya has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by the fund's chief investment officer, Mr Simbarashe Chinyemba, yesterday at the 2023 ZESA Risk Management Awards ceremony held at the ZESA National Training Centre, Dr Mangudya said that the risk management culture within the group had improved remarkably.

"The collaboration between ZESA Holdings and Cell Insurance on the risk aspect, has brought about key successes to the ZESA Group of Companies.

"These include a significant 42 percent reduction in fatal occupational accidents involving employees at the work place, especially at ZETDC.

"In addition to this, there has been a 37 percent reduction in transmission and distribution asset losses, and a general 28 percent improvement in compliance issues be they statutory, internal policies and standards."

The vision of President Mnangagwa, Dr Mangudya said, was to have all State-owned enterprises attain commercial viability in order to spur growth of the economy.

"We cannot attain the upper middle-income economic status with loss-making State enterprises. Undoubtedly, good risk management plays a key role in that endeavour. Some once-upon-a-time blue chip companies have gone under because they failed to manage risks."

However, Dr Mangudya bemoaned the scourge of vandalism of ZESA infrastructure, saying that it was derailing the country's progress.

"Theft and vandalism of ZESA equipment remains a challenge as it exposes both human, property and livestock to the risk of electrical accidents.

"These losses slow down the rate of infrastructure expansion and development as funds that are meant for network expansion are then channelled towards replacement of stolen and vandalised equipment."

ZESA executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata said they had adopted a deliberate strategy to annually reward the achievements of their risk management champions.

"Over the past year, our ZESA teams have made remarkable strides in identifying, assessing, and mitigating the various risks facing Zimbabwe's critical power infrastructure.

"Through data-driven decision making, process improvements, and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, we have been able to enhance the reliability, efficiency, and safety of electricity supply across the country," said Dr Gata.