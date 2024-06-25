Zimbabwe: Mkandla Wins WBA Bantamweight Title

South African-based Zimbabwean pugilist Monica Mkandla added another feather to her growing list of titles when she was crowned the new World Boxing Association Pan Africa Bantamweight Champion at the weekend.

The 22-year-old boxer managed to get the better of Egine Kayange of Tanzania on Saturday.

After a blistering start to her career, Gwanda-born female boxer Mkandla has continued her brilliance in the ring to register her sixth career win on the bounce to maintain a clean record.

Mkandla proved too strong for the Tanzanians and has a winning record since turning professional in August 2022.

The pugilist is one of the female boxers putting Zimbabwe on the international boxing map. Former World Boxing Council (WBC) Interim super bantamweight champion Kudakwashe Chiwandire, veteran Monalisa Sibanda, and Revai Madondo are some of the few active female pugilists in the country.

Before her win against Kayange, other five victims who have fallen at the hands of Mkandla are Pamela Mutanga, Nomusa Ngema, Mitchell Mubaya, Sazisiwe Simon, and Mambo.

Mkandla, who goes by the moniker "Savage", said she was happy with the win and is looking forward to continuing working hard.

"First of all, it feels good to win my fight and, it's a blessing to me because I put a lot of hard work at the gym and we have been training so hard with my team.

"I have been working hard since February and on this fight, I had no doubt, I knew that I was going to win this fight.

"When I am training, I just put all my effort into the gym and I just go hard," she said.

At the moment three boxing titles are currently in the hands of Zimbabweans with Aliya Phiri holding the African Boxing Union (ABU) Welterweight title.