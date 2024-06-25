Zimbabwe: Vincent's Legion Xiii Wins Liv Nashville

Takudzwa Chitsiga — Sports Reporter

IN-FORM Zimbabwean professional golfer Kieran Vincent complemented his teammates Tyrrell Hatton, captain John Rahm, and Caleb Surratt to win the LIV Nashville team event at the Grove Golf Course in the United States on Sunday.

The Legion XIII team won their third team event on 40-under-par, with Hatton winning the individual event.

Legion's previous two victories came at Mayakoba (at 24 under) and Miami (22 under), on two challenging courses that didn't offer endless scoring opportunities.

Vincent, who was part of the field-carded rounds of 72, 68, and 71 for a total six-under-par 207.

The tournament was won by Hatton after scoring rounds of 67, 66, and 67 for a total of 19-under 194.

Captain Rahm was on eight-under as Surratt finished on five-under-par.

Individually, Kieran finished tied in position 18, as his elder brother Scott finished in position 25 at five-under-par.

Scott's team Ironheads finished on position 13 at 11-under, with the Zimbabwean carding rounds of 70, 68, and 73 for a total of five-under.

It was Hatton, who after three and half years romped to victory, shooting a final-round 65 for a six-shot win over Majesticks GC's Sam Horsfield.

That ties for the second-largest winning margin in LIV Golf history, and his 19-under total ties for the second-lowest score.

Meanwhile, local professional golfers will tee off in the Players Championship at Chapman Golf Club this morning.

The tournament is the first for the local players after the Zimbabwe Open held in April.

Anywhere Watch believes he is in good form and will do well in today's event. The former amateur champion will be part of the field that will see over 50 players taking to the field.

"I think I am ready for the tournament and the boys have been training hard and it will be competitive. Chapman has always been a good challenging course and I hope I will do well.

"We are grateful to the sponsors who have come on board to support us as the professionals," said Watch.