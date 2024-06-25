Zimbabwe: Africa Employers to Vote On New Code

Employers, labour unions and rights groups in Africa have until October to respond to a new proposal that will require organisations to report on how they hire and pay workers and other welfare issues including leave days.

The proposals, known as "Topic Standard Project for Human Rights", have been put forward by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI); an organisation that sets standards for corporates on how to report decisions that have a wider impact to the society, are meant to ensure employers stick to international labour laws.

A similar policy had already been publicised through the International Labour Organisation (ILO). But the GRI says it is setting a voluntary adherence to the ILO policy on labour rights known as the 2017 "Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy,' while ensuring corporate bodies help countries around the world attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), whose deadline is 2030.

GRI is a global entity but has footprints in Kenya, Ghana, Mauritius, Nigeria and South Africa. And, although firms will have a voluntary reporting, its proponents say the final document will be the blueprint to advance transparency and accountability for labour impacts.

The new proposals have been endorsed by the ILO, the International Trade Union Confederation, the Global Unions Federations and the International Organisation of Employers; the umbrella bodies for unions and employers.

Proponents say they want to address inconsistent or lack of reporting from companies on workforce pay and condition of work, including at affiliates or branches in different locations. They argue that this can help investors decide where to put their money.

Starting last week to October 4, a special global public comments period commenced for employers, unions and rights groups or individuals to propose adjustments. -- The East African.