An intergovernmental committee with representation from the City of Cape Town, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Western Cape Government, South African National Parks, Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Sea Search, Two Oceans Aquarium and a number of veterinary experts and pathologists, independent marine mammal experts, vets and seal researchers has been established to work collaboratively to better understand the scale and extent of rabies prevalence in the Cape Fur Seal population and to devise and implement a range of management interventions. There are currently seven confirmed cases of rabies in Cape Fur Seals.



Since the first rabies case in a Cape Fur Seal was confirmed and announced by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services and affirmed by the State Vet on Friday, 7 June 2024, the following updates are now available:

To date there are seven confirmed cases of rabies in Cape Fur Seals with the earliest current case being that of a seal in October 2023. It is imperative to note that only cases confirmed and communicated as such by either the State Vet or the Western Cape Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services should be considered accurate and factual.

There is no cause for panic and while rabies is new in Cape Fur Seals, it is endemic in many wildlife populations in South Africa.

While these cases were detected in seals in Blouberg, Strand, Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, Pringle Bay, Plettenberg Bay and Pearly Beach the public health information provided below applies to all coastlines where Cape Fur seals occur.

All public health advice on rabies will be provided by the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness in consultation with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Current public health advisory is that rabies vaccination is not advised in the general public but anyone bitten by a seal must seek immediate medical assistance and get Post Exposure Prophylaxis.

All responses to seals that come ashore and meet the case definition for rabies will be undertaken by trained staff in uniform from permitted institutions using appropriate equipment with due consideration of public safety and animal welfare.

Seals are a normal part of our coastline and one should expect to see seals on the shore line and expect to see seal carcasses on our shoreline. These do not equate to or are as a result of rabies.

Members of the public are asked to adhere to the following guidelines (which should be adhered to regardless of disease in coastal wildlife):

Please keep your distance at all times from seals (in the water and on land)

Do not interfere with, attempt to handle, touch or restrain a seal

The public is reminded that it is illegal to harm or interfere with a seal

Do not interact with any seal in one of our harbours and especially refrain from interacting with seal feeders in Hout Bay harbour

Ensure that your dog is under your control at all times and preferably on a lead wherever seals may occur

Do not touch, handle or consume a seal carcass or any parts thereof

Listen and obey requests to vacate the sea or coastal areas as given by City officials, City lifesaving staff, Table Mountain National Park staff or their representatives

Report any seal incidences or attacks/bites immediately to the City at 021 480 7700

The intergovernmental committee will implement a range of actions to monitor infection rates in seals, to undertake ongoing sampling, testing and assessment of the extent of rabies infection in the Cape Fur Seal population.