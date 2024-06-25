Zimbabwe: 'Memo' Hitmaker Changa Homeless

Afro — Fusion musician, Changa Nyamatsatse, has fallen on hard times.

Born Tichatonga Maxwell Chikoore, the 50-year-old is now homeless after being evicted from the family home in Marondera.

The dreadlocked singer, who made waves in Austria, Germany and The Netherlands at his peak before he returned home, is now struggling to make ends meet.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the distraught "Memo" hit-maker said he was wallowing in poverty.

"I have been evicted from the family home, where I was staying in Marondera with my step-mother.

"I accepted my fate and decided to move on after the court order was passed in her favour.

"As a grown-up, I mustn't be staying with my parents, but I don't have anywhere to go," he said.

Changa, who is now destitute, said he has also lost contact with his children in Europe.

"I don't have a cellphone and a place where I can call home.

"The reason why I came here is because I need help to fix my life, which has turned upside down.

"I wish I could talk to my kids, namely Jacob, Chaminuka and Taniwa, who are living in Europe. I don't have a cellphone right now."

Changa, who claims to be tormented by evil spirits, dreams of reviving his career.

"I might be down as you can see right now, but I am mentally stable.

"In life, we go through a lot and I am simply being haunted by misfortunes, which started when I divorced my wife," he said.

Changa, who is now living on food hand-outs from relatives and friends, has appealed for help from fellow musicians.

"Begging has never been my wish, but after all that I am going through, I don't have an option.

"Of course, I once stayed in Europe for years, but I am back home and grounded.

"I can't share some of the issues that led me to be where I am, but I am destitute and asking for help in the form of food and shelter."

Changa, who is now hopping from one place to the other, added: "I know people will mock me for sharing my problems, but I desperately need assistance to solve my problems.

"The major problem I face at the moment is lack of accommodation.

"I need a decent place to stay."

Changa is not the first high-profile musician whose fall from grace has made headlines.

King Pharoah, First Farai, and Taruvinga "Sugar-Sugar" Manjokota are some of the high-profile musicians who have appealed for help on social media.

It now appears several musicians are struggling to make ends meet despite all the fame they once had.