Zimbabwe: Upgrade of Airport's Domestic Terminal Nears Completion

Freeman Razemba — The rehabilitation of the domestic terminal at the new-look Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, which started in January this year, is now 70 percent complete with the work set to be concluded by next month.

Also in progress is the construction of the state-of-the-art VVIP pavilion at the airport, which is now almost complete.

The domestic terminal has been temporarily closed and users are presently using the international terminal.

Airport infrastructure development is one of the top priorities in facilitating the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and globally.

Consequently, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has gone through a significant transformation at a cost of US$153 million to enhance its passenger handling capacity.

In a statement, the contractor, China Jiangsu International, said work is progressing well.

"Tiling behind the customs counters in the departure hall of the old International Terminal is now 70 percent complete," reads the statement.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport continues to welcome new airlines. In addition to the domestic carriers, Airlink, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates and Qatar Airways also operate regional and international flights to Harare.

The completed sections have since been handed over to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe by the contractor, China Jiangsu International-RGM Airport Project.

Security has already been beefed up at the airport to ensure the safety of travellers and visitors as well as to thwart any criminal activities at the new terminal.

Travellers have started using the extension to the international terminal as Government continues its drive to enhance aviation infrastructure in line with global standards.

The completion of the expansion of the airport is evidence that the Second Republic is walking the talk in modernising and industrialising the country for the achievement of Vision 2030.

It can become a regional aviation hub as it can handle about six million passengers annually, from the previous 2,5 million.

Four new aerobridges, one with a capacity of handling A380 aircraft and four baggage carousels, have been installed.