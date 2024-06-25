Zimbabwe: Strikers Claim Maiden NPL Victory

Villan Changa scored the only century of the day and Strikers their only score of over 200, on Sunday, as they recorded their maiden National Premier League (NPL) victory after beating fellow newcomers, Knights, by 170 runs at Takashinga Cricket Club.

This came after a terrible start though, as Elam Jiri took three wickets with only seven runs on the board.

Tadiwa Gosho (38) and Tawanda Damiso (48) took the score to 105 before both were out, but Changa then pummelled the bowling for a brilliant 119 not out off just 65 balls, with six sixes and 12 fours.

He was helped by Timothy Mukondiwa (57 off 36 balls) in a sixth-wicket partnership of 141, which brought an eventual total of 306 for seven wickets.

Jiri finished with his three wickets for 25, but only bowled five overs.

Knights had little hope and were dismissed for 136, with no batter scoring more than 21. Takunda Manyama with three wickets for 25 was the best bowler.

At Masvingo Sports Club Timycen Maruma and Tapiwa Mufudza were the major players in Takashinga Patriots 1's third victory of this NPL campaign, as they beat Scorpions by eight wickets.

Going in first, Scorpions never managed to get going, with Mufudza taking the bowling honours with three good middle-order wickets, including those of the two top scorers, Kumbirayi Phiri with 21 and Tafara Chingwara with 22. The eventual total was only 140, and Mufudza had figures of four for 31. Takashinga lost their openers for 38 runs, but then Innocent Kaia with 46 not out off 47 balls and Maruma, 64 not out off 54 balls, including three sixes and four fours, added 103 without being separated for the third wicket to take the defending champions home comfortably in 21.4 overs.

Brief Scores

Strikers: 306-7 in 45 overs (Villan Changa 119*, Timothy Mukondiwa 57, Tawanda Damiso 48; Elam

Jiri 3/25, Shane Chigumbura 2/47, Dereck Sadoki 1/70)

Knights -136 all out in 37.4 overs (Joe Khoma 21, Winfred Matende 19, Tawananyasha Kasondo 16;

Takunda Manyama 3/25, Tawanda Damiso 2/16, Carlton Takawira 2/24)

Result: Strikers won by 170 runs

Scorpions: 140 all out in 33.4 overs (Tafara Chingwara 22, Kumbirayi Phiri 21, Blessed Muzite 15;

Tapiwa Mufudza 4/31, Blessing Muzarabani 2/12, Tanaka Chivanga 2/19)

Takashinga Patriots 1: 141-2 in 21.4 overs (Timycen Maruma 64*, Innocent Kaia 46*, Tinashe

Kamunhukamwe 19; Tafara Chingwara 2/31)

Result: Takashinga Patriots 1 won by eight wickets

Amakhosi: 179 all out in 37.4 overs (Vitalis Buwu 55, Ernest Masuku 41, Adrian Mupembe 21*;

Peter Nyandoro 4/29, Charlton Tshuma 3/36, Brandon James 2/31)

Bulawayo Athletic Club: - 172 all out in 36.5 overs (Samuel Muyambo 55, Brandon James 34, Tanaka

Mtomba 18; Nkosibongwe Gogodo 3/34, Elvin Nxumalo 3/34, Ernest Masuku 3/37)

Result: Amakhosi won by seven runs

Takashinga Patriots 2: 168 all out in 44.2 overs (Marshall Takodza 33, Faraz Akram 28, Rodney

Mupfudza 26; Petros Sithole 3/36, Tanatswa Bechani 3/39, Dumoluhle Dube 2/34)

Queens Sports Club: 105 all out in 31.5 overs (Munashe Chimusoro 32, Dalubuhle Mboyi 22, Vusi

Kasipani 13*; Takudzwa Chataira 4/24, Trevor Gwandu 3/14, Daichi Nyandoro 2/8)

Result: Takashinga Patriots 2 won by 63 runs

Rimuka: 156 all out in 31.2 overs (Luke Jongwe 48, Victor Chirwa 27, Nyasha Mayavo 19; Tinashe

Muchawaya 4/42, Fortune Mhlanga 3/19, Frank Mazviita 2/8)

Westside: 158-6 in 31.1 overs (Tariro Makauyo 46, Nigel Bonyongwe 26, Prosper Mugeri 20*; Victor

Chirwa 2/36, Brandon Mavuta 2/40, Luke Jongwe 1/30)

Result: Westside won by four wickets

Rangers: 222 all out in 43.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 79*, Matthew Campbell 39, Jayden

Schadendorf 27; Owen Muzondo 3/29, Wessly Madhevere 3/34, Phase Mukabeta 2/53)

Gladiators: 225-6 in 37.2 overs (Ashley Mufandauya 65*, Clive Madande 44, Panashe Taruvinga 43;

Dion Myers 3/48, Brian Bennett 1/28, Kuda Macheka 1/46) Result: Gladiators won by four wickets

Mbizo: 184 all out in 41.2 overs (Ahsan Aqil Ali 77, Hassan Shamas 20, Walter Matawu 18; Kuda

Munyede 5/50, Maxern Chamburuka 2/9, Victor Nyauchi 1/8)

Rainbow: 154 all out in 34.5 overs (Ronak Patel 36, Muhammad Khan 29, Kuda Munyede 25;

Jabulisa Tshuma 4/38, Chiemele Udekwe 3/23, Ahsan Aqil Ali 2/36)

Result: Mbizo won by 30 runs

Latest Standings

P W L T NR Pts NRR

Takashinga1 3 3 0 0 0 30 2.930

Takashinga 2 3 3 0 0 0 30 2.271

Gladiators 2 2 0 0 0 20 1.317

Westside 3 2 1 0 0 20 1.305

Rangers 3 2 1 0 0 20 1.251

Rainbow 3 2 1 0 0 20 0.258

Strikers 3 1 2 0 0 10 0.820

Queens 3 1 2 0 0 10 -0.583

Amakhosi 3 1 2 0 0 10 -1.580

Scorpions 3 1 2 0 0 10 -1.850

Mbizo 2 1 1 0 0 10 -2.078

Rimuka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.305

BAC 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.577

Knight 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.754 -- Zimcricket