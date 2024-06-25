Zimbabwe: Strikers Claim Maiden NPL Victory

Villan Changa scored the only century of the day and Strikers their only score of over 200, on Sunday, as they recorded their maiden National Premier League (NPL) victory after beating fellow newcomers, Knights, by 170 runs at Takashinga Cricket Club.
This came after a terrible start though, as Elam Jiri took three wickets with only seven runs on the board.
Tadiwa Gosho (38) and Tawanda Damiso (48) took the score to 105 before both were out, but Changa then pummelled the bowling for a brilliant 119 not out off just 65 balls, with six sixes and 12 fours.
He was helped by Timothy Mukondiwa (57 off 36 balls) in a sixth-wicket partnership of 141, which brought an eventual total of 306 for seven wickets.
Jiri finished with his three wickets for 25, but only bowled five overs.
Knights had little hope and were dismissed for 136, with no batter scoring more than 21. Takunda Manyama with three wickets for 25 was the best bowler.
At Masvingo Sports Club Timycen Maruma and Tapiwa Mufudza were the major players in Takashinga Patriots 1's third victory of this NPL campaign, as they beat Scorpions by eight wickets.
Going in first, Scorpions never managed to get going, with Mufudza taking the bowling honours with three good middle-order wickets, including those of the two top scorers, Kumbirayi Phiri with 21 and Tafara Chingwara with 22. The eventual total was only 140, and Mufudza had figures of four for 31. Takashinga lost their openers for 38 runs, but then Innocent Kaia with 46 not out off 47 balls and Maruma, 64 not out off 54 balls, including three sixes and four fours, added 103 without being separated for the third wicket to take the defending champions home comfortably in 21.4 overs.
Brief Scores
Strikers: 306-7 in 45 overs (Villan Changa 119*, Timothy Mukondiwa 57, Tawanda Damiso 48; Elam
Jiri 3/25, Shane Chigumbura 2/47, Dereck Sadoki 1/70)
Knights -136 all out in 37.4 overs (Joe Khoma 21, Winfred Matende 19, Tawananyasha Kasondo 16;
Takunda Manyama 3/25, Tawanda Damiso 2/16, Carlton Takawira 2/24)
Result: Strikers won by 170 runs
Scorpions: 140 all out in 33.4 overs (Tafara Chingwara 22, Kumbirayi Phiri 21, Blessed Muzite 15;
Tapiwa Mufudza 4/31, Blessing Muzarabani 2/12, Tanaka Chivanga 2/19)
Takashinga Patriots 1: 141-2 in 21.4 overs (Timycen Maruma 64*, Innocent Kaia 46*, Tinashe
Kamunhukamwe 19; Tafara Chingwara 2/31)
Result: Takashinga Patriots 1 won by eight wickets
Amakhosi: 179 all out in 37.4 overs (Vitalis Buwu 55, Ernest Masuku 41, Adrian Mupembe 21*;
Peter Nyandoro 4/29, Charlton Tshuma 3/36, Brandon James 2/31)
Bulawayo Athletic Club: - 172 all out in 36.5 overs (Samuel Muyambo 55, Brandon James 34, Tanaka
Mtomba 18; Nkosibongwe Gogodo 3/34, Elvin Nxumalo 3/34, Ernest Masuku 3/37)
Result: Amakhosi won by seven runs
Takashinga Patriots 2: 168 all out in 44.2 overs (Marshall Takodza 33, Faraz Akram 28, Rodney
Mupfudza 26; Petros Sithole 3/36, Tanatswa Bechani 3/39, Dumoluhle Dube 2/34)
Queens Sports Club: 105 all out in 31.5 overs (Munashe Chimusoro 32, Dalubuhle Mboyi 22, Vusi
Kasipani 13*; Takudzwa Chataira 4/24, Trevor Gwandu 3/14, Daichi Nyandoro 2/8)
Result: Takashinga Patriots 2 won by 63 runs
Rimuka: 156 all out in 31.2 overs (Luke Jongwe 48, Victor Chirwa 27, Nyasha Mayavo 19; Tinashe
Muchawaya 4/42, Fortune Mhlanga 3/19, Frank Mazviita 2/8)
Westside: 158-6 in 31.1 overs (Tariro Makauyo 46, Nigel Bonyongwe 26, Prosper Mugeri 20*; Victor
Chirwa 2/36, Brandon Mavuta 2/40, Luke Jongwe 1/30)
Result: Westside won by four wickets
Rangers: 222 all out in 43.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 79*, Matthew Campbell 39, Jayden
Schadendorf 27; Owen Muzondo 3/29, Wessly Madhevere 3/34, Phase Mukabeta 2/53)
Gladiators: 225-6 in 37.2 overs (Ashley Mufandauya 65*, Clive Madande 44, Panashe Taruvinga 43;
Dion Myers 3/48, Brian Bennett 1/28, Kuda Macheka 1/46) Result: Gladiators won by four wickets
Mbizo: 184 all out in 41.2 overs (Ahsan Aqil Ali 77, Hassan Shamas 20, Walter Matawu 18; Kuda
Munyede 5/50, Maxern Chamburuka 2/9, Victor Nyauchi 1/8)
Rainbow: 154 all out in 34.5 overs (Ronak Patel 36, Muhammad Khan 29, Kuda Munyede 25;
Jabulisa Tshuma 4/38, Chiemele Udekwe 3/23, Ahsan Aqil Ali 2/36)
Result: Mbizo won by 30 runs
Latest Standings
P W L T NR Pts NRR
Takashinga1 3 3 0 0 0 30 2.930
Takashinga 2 3 3 0 0 0 30 2.271
Gladiators 2 2 0 0 0 20 1.317
Westside 3 2 1 0 0 20 1.305
Rangers 3 2 1 0 0 20 1.251
Rainbow 3 2 1 0 0 20 0.258
Strikers 3 1 2 0 0 10 0.820
Queens 3 1 2 0 0 10 -0.583
Amakhosi 3 1 2 0 0 10 -1.580
Scorpions 3 1 2 0 0 10 -1.850
Mbizo 2 1 1 0 0 10 -2.078
Rimuka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.305
BAC 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.577
Knight 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.754 -- Zimcricket