Zimbabwe: Agama Shock Title Contenders Mwos

Takudzwa Chitsiga — AGAMA continued with their fine form in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League, when they got the better of title contenders MWOS, with a 3-2 victory at Pfura Stadium on Sunday.

The Mt Darwin-based side, who have a single loss, are doing well in their first season and on Sunday they condemned another title favourite at their Pfura fortress.

Agama coach Patson Muzavazi was excited with the progress his side has been making and is hopeful that they will continue with the fine form.

"I am happy with the progress we have made so far and it will be good if we get to the second season with such a fine form. We have a mixture of youth and experience and that has helped us a lot.

'We are taking each game as it comes and there is no easy task as we are playing in the same league," said Muzavazi.

The other matches saw Golden Eagles sharing the spoils with Black Rhinos as Chinhoyi Stars inflicted Harare City with their first defeat of the season when they won 2-1 at Chinhoyi Stadium.

Northern Region Results

DZ Royal 1, Cranborne 2; Black Mambas 0, Scottland 1; Golden Eagles 1, Black Rhinos 1; Trojan Stars, 1, Pam FC 1; Zambezi Cand G 0, Shamva Mine 1; Banket United 0, Karoi United 0; Chinhoyi Stars 2,

Harare City 1; CC Lee Mhangura 0, Ngezi U-19 2; Agama 3, MWOS 2; Norton Community 1, Herentals

U-20 3

Northern Region Log

P W D L F A Pts

Harare City 15 10 4 1 25 7 34

Black Rhinos 15 10 4 1 24 11 34

Herentals 15 8 5 2 25 12 29

Scottland 15 9 2 4 18 10 29

MWOS 15 8 4 3 23 11 28

Golden Eagles 15 7 7 1 17 6 28

Agama 15 6 8 1 20 13 26

Black Mambas 15 5 3 7 17 15 18

Banket United 15 4 6 5 8 9 18

Shamva Mine 15 4 6 5 11 18 18

Ngezi U-19 15 4 5 6 13 14 17

Norton 15 4 5 6 19 21 17

Trojan Stars 15 3 8 4 12 14 17

PAM FC 15 4 5 6 9 14 17

Cranborne 15 3 7 5 8 13 16

Karoi United 15 3 6 6 9 13 15

Chinhoyi Stars 15 2 6 7 10 23 12

CCLEE Mhangura 15 3 3 9 7 21 12

Zambezi C&G 15 1 5 9 10 25 8

DZ Royal 15 1 3 11 6 21 6

Central Region Results

Wangu Mazodze City 0, ZRP Gwanda 0; Sheasham 3, MSU 1; West Nicholson 0, Blanket Mine 0; Kwekwe United 0, Chapungu 1; Beitbridge United 2, FC Platinum U-19 0; Shabanie Mine 1 Black

Eagles 0; Bishopstone 0, Tongogara 2; Dinson Mvuma 1, Dulibadzimu United 1.

Southern Region Results

Indlovu Iyanyathela 0, Adachi 0; Casmyn 2, Nkayi United 1; Bosso 90 1, Zim Saints 2; Ajax Hotspurs 2,

Mosi Rovers 0; Bulawayo City 0, DRC United 1; Mainline 1, Zebra Revolution 1; Jordan FC 2, Talen

Vision 1.

Southern Region Log

P W D L F A Pts

ZPC Hwange 9 9 0 0 20 2 27

Zim Saints 9 5 3 1 15 10 18

Mainline 9 5 2 2 11 5 17

Casmyn 9 5 1 3 12 7 16

DRC United 9 5 1 3 10 9 16

Zebra Revolution 9 4 2 3 23 13 14

Nkayi United 9 3 4 2 13 9 13

Bulawayo City 9 4 0 5 9 10 12

Talen Vision 9 3 3 3 6 8 12

Adachi 8 3 2 3 5 5 11

Vic Falls City 9 3 2 4 6 11 11

Jordan 9 3 1 5 10 14 10

I/Iyanyathela 9 2 3 4 7 10 9

Ajax Hotspurs 8 1 2 5 5 17 5

Mosi Rovers 9 0 3 6 8 18 3

Bosso 90 9 0 3 6 7 19 3

Eastern Region Results

Masvingo Utd 0, Wangu Mazodze 0; Triangle 1, St Paul's Musami 0; FC Hunters 1, Chiredzi Stars 1; Destiny Stars 2, Midway 0; Tenax 1, Buffaloes 0; Huku 1, Rusitu Tigers 4; GZU 0, Mutare City 2;

Manica Diamonds U-19 2, Surrey 1.

Eastern Region Log

P W D L F A Pts

FC Wangu Mazodze 11 9 2 0 22 3 29

FC Hunters 12 6 5 1 14 7 23

Mutare City Rovers 12 6 4 2 21 13 22

Masvingo United 12 6 4 2 16 9 22

Bufalloes 11 6 3 2 12 3 21

Risutu Tigers 11 6 2 3 17 9 20

Tenax 11 6 1 4 10 9 19

Triangle 11 5 2 4 17 7 17

St Paul Musami 12 4 5 3 12 10 17

Destiny Stars 11 5 2 4 11 11 17

Huku FC 10 3 3 4 11 14 12

Midway 11 3 2 6 17 22 11

Renco Mine 10 2 3 5 8 15 9

Manica Diamonds 11 2 0 9 7 17 6

Chiredzi Stars 8 1 1 6 4 12 4

Surrey 10 1 1 8 6 19 4

Great Zimbabwe 10 1 0 9 2 26 3