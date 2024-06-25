Zimbabwe: Gill to Lead India Against Zimbabwe

25 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Opening batsman Shubman Gill will lead a second-string Indian cricket team for their tour of Zimbabwe for five T20 internationals in July.

India's top stars have been rested for the series starting July 6 and the 15-member squad has only two players including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson from the ongoing T20 World Cup team.

However, Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed -- all named in the team for the Zimbabwe series -- remained part of India's travelling reserves in the T20 World Cup ending June 29. IPL performers including Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande have received maiden India call-ups after an impressive season in the T20 tournament.

The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday announced the men's Indian cricket team squad of 15 players for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

The team will be led by Gill in Rohit Sharma's absence, who will take a leave after an intense ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies.

Looking at the squad announced, there will no senior players in the squad who are currently playing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will not have the presence of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube or Mohammed Siraj.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande -- Barrons/Livemint

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.