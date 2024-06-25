Zimbabwe: Gill to Lead India Against Zimbabwe

Opening batsman Shubman Gill will lead a second-string Indian cricket team for their tour of Zimbabwe for five T20 internationals in July.

India's top stars have been rested for the series starting July 6 and the 15-member squad has only two players including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson from the ongoing T20 World Cup team.

However, Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed -- all named in the team for the Zimbabwe series -- remained part of India's travelling reserves in the T20 World Cup ending June 29. IPL performers including Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande have received maiden India call-ups after an impressive season in the T20 tournament.

The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday announced the men's Indian cricket team squad of 15 players for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

The team will be led by Gill in Rohit Sharma's absence, who will take a leave after an intense ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies.

Looking at the squad announced, there will no senior players in the squad who are currently playing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will not have the presence of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube or Mohammed Siraj.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande -- Barrons/Livemint