Zimbabwe: 'Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo' Philosophy - Citizen's Guide to Supporting Vision 2030

Dr Norbert Hosho — Since assuming office in 2017, President Mnangagwa has been championing the "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" (Zimbabwe is built by its citizens) philosophy.

This vision emphasises the importance of individual contributions to national development and underpins the country's ambitions and goals outlined in Vision 2030.

President Mnangagwa has led by example on how one can contribute to the attainment of this vision.

The President has encouraged self-reliance among citizens, urging them to participate in economic activities and create job opportunities.

He has initiated various programmes aimed at supporting small-scale businesses and entrepreneurship, such as the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Loan Facility.

By practicing self-reliance himself, the President demonstrates his commitment towards empowering citizens and fostering a culture of independence.

In line with his vision, President Mnangagwa has taken steps to ensure transparency and accountability in Government affairs.

By promoting transparency and accountability, he sets a positive example for citizens to follow as they contribute to Vision 2030.

Recognising the importance of education in achieving Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has prioritised access to quality education for all Zimbabweans.

He initiated programmes like the National Secondary Education Enhancement Programme (NISEP), which provides tuition support for disadvantaged students, and the Reimagined Rural Teacher Programme (RRTP) to address teacher shortages in rural areas.

By investing in education and skills development, he leads by example, encouraging citizens to do the same.

To support President Mnangagwa's vision, individual citizens can engage in entrepreneurship and create job opportunities for themselves and others. By participating in SMEs or joining cooperatives, they can contribute to economic growth at the local level while reducing unemployment rates. Collaborative efforts among citizens will foster a more inclusive economy that benefits everyone.

Citizens can also contribute by volunteering their time and skills towards community development projects.

This could include initiatives focused on healthcare, infrastructure improvement, or environmental conservation.

By taking an active role in community development, individuals can help create better living conditions for all Zimbabweans while fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration.

As part of their responsibility towards achieving Vision 2030, citizens should advocate for transparency and accountability at all levels of Government. They can report corrupt practices or abuses of power through established channels such as ZACC or other relevant authorities.

A strong civic voice encourages good governance practices that are essential for sustainable development.

Furthermore, advocating for transparency within local communities helps build trust among citizens and promotes social cohesion.

Dr Norbert Hosho is the president and founder of Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust (ZAST), an educationist and trainer in financial literacy, economic empowerment and entrepreneurial leadership. He is the author of the book "Sanctions Against Zimbabwe: Debilitating effects, resilience in adversity and envisioned way forward". Feedback :263773115890.