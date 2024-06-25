Zimbabwe: 'Include Organic Fertiliser in Pfumvudza Package'

As Government continues to consolidate gains made through the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, stakeholders say more can be achieved by incorporating organic fertilisers in the programme's input packages for the coming season.

The Government revealed that farmers' yields under the programme have been rising with 2020/21 season recording average yields of 5, 28 tonnes per hectare against the usual national small-scale farmers' yield of 1,16 tonnes per hectare.

The trend was also repeated in the 2021/22 season, with farmers averaging 1, 39 tonnes per hectare against a national average of 0,82 tonnes per hectare.

The agro-ecological based Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme mainly distributes chemicals, inorganic fertilisers and seed to farmers.

Local organic fertiliser producer, Zim Earthworm Farms (Pvt) Ltd (ZEF) director, Dr Ephrem Whingwiri said incorporation of organic fertiliser in the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme would be a game changer with multi-faceted benefits of improving soil structure, correcting acidity, arresting loss of top soil and increasing productivity.

"The country stands to benefit from the inclusion of organic fertiliser (vermicompost) in its Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, as its cost per hectare is half that of chemical fertiliser.

"Kutsaga Research has demonstrated that vermicompost can replace 50 percent of chemical fertilisers for tobacco without any loss in yield and quality. Domboshava's Agritex offices have also confirmed that 50 percent of chemical fertilisers used in maize production can be replaced by vermicompost with increased yields," said Dr Whingwiri.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vermicompost, a product registered with Government, is rich in humic acid and enhances moisture retention. It is produced through composting tree leaves, animal manure and grasses into a rich organic bio-fertiliser, which allows crops to tap into nutrients in the organic matter.

The product was developed to add value to leaves and crop stover, hence making the nutrients extracted from far deeper soil profiles to be available for crop growth.

Dr Whingwiri said incorporation of vermicompost would change the fortunes of Zimbabwe, using earthworms through addressing the low productivity problem of degraded soils and water bodies infested with aquatic weeds. It can be turned into animal feed and highly potent organic fertiliser, as well as reduce chemical fertiliser imports.

Dr Whingwiri said ZEF intended to empower 20 000 people from all provinces through breeding earthworms for sale to ZEF and other markets besides also producing vermicompost for their own needs.