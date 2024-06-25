Zimbabwe: Jewel Unleashed At Correctional Queens

Veronica Gwaze — For a high riding goal shooter, who has bagged virtually all Golden Hand recognitions in her team's 18 matches, one would expect Tafadzwa Mawango to be bragging about her record so far.

Yet it is the opposite for the Correctional Queens key player, who chooses to remain modest. "Biggie," as she is affectionately known, has been the stand-out performer so far this season and is also favourite to land the Golden Hand title.

Currently, she tops the race after netting 935 out of the 1 492 goals that the prison side has scored so far, while Mthala's Amanda Ncube sits second on the marathon with 840 scores.

Leona Nyathi of Khami Queens and Glow Petroleum's Christine Kadandara, who won the Golden Hand last season, occupy the third and fourth places with 593 and 568 goals respectively. Mawango's impressive tally has nestled the prison side in second position on the log table with 35 points in 18 outings in which they have never tasted defeat but only drawn once.

Defending champions Glow Petroleum Queens top the table with a goal aggregate advantage and points equal to Correctional (35), after also drawing once.

Precisely, the two sides have drawn against each other and won all the other games.

The lanky Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officer feels that turning out for the national team is paying off as she is currently enjoying possibly the best netball season in her career spanning close to a decade.

"I was not aware that I have a good chance in the Golden Hand race, let alone at the top of the chart, it is a huge surprise for me.

"Honestly, even when I sit alone and reflect, I feel this has been my best season since I became a Correctional Queen, though I did not think I would be up there at the top. I believe it is an issue of hard work and even the few stints that I get here and there with the national team, the international exposure is paying off."

Pundits have commended Mawango for transforming into a total package, combining discipline and skill. Leading from the front, the shooter has been instrumental in Correctional Queen's RANL top-four finish in the last two seasons.

This season, the Naphtali Nyanguru-led side made clear their intentions for the championship, with Mawango hopeful that with consistency, they can bag the big one.

"We have fallen short just slightly in the past seasons and it has always been heartbreaking but with the way we have been performing so far this year, I am optimistic we can dethrone the perennial champions," she said.

"I give credit to the team, we play as a unit and despite being the shooter, it is them who make all these shots possible so I will not take personal glory.

"While my coaches have been instrumental throughout the journey, I believe that national team experience is also contributing to my performance."

Mawango feels motivated to work harder and maintain her position at the top of the Golden Hand chart.

"I have to motivate myself now after realising that I can do it . . . in fact, I think I have been pushing hard involuntarily because these big teams demand results week in, and week out and you have to be up to expectations.

"So the moment you find yourself at such a big club, it means that you have to work extra hard and if you are a shooter, eyes are on you as they expect you to net the goals."

If Mawango maintains her shooting rate, she is likely to surpass the record which was set by Glow Petroleum Queens' Kadandara last season when she netted 1 065 goals in 32 outings.