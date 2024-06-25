Zimbabwe: China Pledges Support for Zim Farmers

CORDIAL relations between Zimbabwe and China continue to firm with the giant Asian nation recently committing to support small-scale farmers through climate-smart agriculture and mechanisation.

The two countries' collaboration has already started bearing fruit, with China Aid last week launching an agricultural demonstration centre in Zindi Village of Shamva, Mashonaland Central, to equip smallholder farmers with essential skills in crop production, manure production and use of agricultural machinery specifically designed for small-scale farming.

The Shamva project becomes the second demonstration centre established by the China Aid Agricultural Experts in Zimbabwe.

The first centre was established in Zvimba, Mashonaland West, and focuses on supporting farmers in rabbit and indigenous chicken production.

China Aid horticulture expert Mr Zhou Shiwei said China was committed to strengthening agricultural cooperation with Zimbabwe adding that the initiative was designed to provide smallholder farmers with sustainable food security and income generation methods.

"Agriculture remains the cornerstone of your economy. As an all-weather friend, China has always supported Zimbabwe's agricultural development and food security. China is committed to supporting Zimbabwe to improve its agricultural infrastructure," he said.

China Aid held a two-day training workshop for small-scale farmers, providing them with animal feed, compost manure (using cow-done, maize stalks, grass and lime), citrus production methods and the use of advanced agriculture machinery from China techniques.

Mr Zhou said China Aid would send a team for water siting, as it also wanted to drill some boreholes in the community.

He added that the move to train farmers on animal feed production was to allow them to use locally available resources.

"After all these trainings, we want to establish the Mechanisation Services Team to look after and monitor the development and handling of equipment."

Mr Zhou said that the demonstration villages would also provide farmers with information on diversification of crops and livestock.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) district extension officer Mr Lovemore Kahari welcomed the development ,saying the initiative was perfectly aligning with the Government's strategy of forging strong partnerships to uplift the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across the country.

"It will not only inspire small-scale farmers but also boost the country's overall economy through sustainable agriculture," said Mr Kahari.

Mr Kahari added that due to the changing climatic conditions, mechanisation and technology held immense promise in the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, Zindi village head Mr Waveson Zindi concurred saying the trainings were crucial in their lives.

He applauded the Chinese team and the Government for forging strong partnerships, which are beneficial to the livelihoods of small-scale farmers across the country.

"We appreciate the Chinese for implementing these programmes. We now focus on growing the projects by using the skills we gain from the trainings," said Mr Zindi.