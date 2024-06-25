Uganda: Court Martial Chief Mugabe Sworn in for Third Term

KAMPALA — Brigadier-General Robert Freeman Mugabe has been sworn in for a third term as Chairman of the General Court Martial (GCM).

The ceremony took place at the court premises in Makindye, Kampala, presided over by Judge Advocate Colonel Richard Tukacungurwa.

President Museveni, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, reappointed Gen Mugabe last amid outcry from rights groups that said he had presided over a court blighted with human rights violations.

Gen Mugabe has been criticised for his handling of the case of the Opposition National Unity Platform supporters who were arrested in 2021.

At least 28 of the NUP supporters - including a woman Olivia Lutaaya - remain in detention after Mugabe's court repeatedly denied them bail.

During the ceremony, Gen Mugabe expressed his gratitude to President Museveni for the opportunity to serve and emphasised the importance of upholding the highest standards of conduct and teamwork within the GCM.

"I am honoured to be reappointed and will continue to uphold the principles of justice and discipline within the armed forces. Our commitment to these principles remains unwavering," he said.

Also taking the oath of office were Col Sam Ntugura, Maj Angella Catherine Laker, Capt Lucy Nicole Etorol, W01 Oyar Boris Mark, W02 Asiimwe Bob, Maj Cyprian Sande Magezi, and Capt Christine Sayuni, among others.

Gen Mugabe was first appointed as the Chairman of the GCM in 2017. Since then, he has overseen numerous high-profile cases, including the trial of senior military officers and other personnel accused of corruption, misconduct, and other offenses.

One notable case under his tenure was the trial of former Police Chief Gen Kale Kayihura, who faced charges related to illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees and abuse of office.