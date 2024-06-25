Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Met and Held Talks With Senior Italian Delegation

25 June 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki, in the afternoon hours today, met and held talks at the Denden Guest House with a senior Italian delegation led by Mr. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

President Isaias commended the Italian Initiative taken at this auspicious time and which was a testimony to historical bilateral ties.

In the extensive discussions, President Isaias elaborated on the potential and prospects of phased Italian investment in several sectors including energy; physical infrastructure and ports; fisheries and agricultural; manufacturing aimed at exports; as well as water infrastructure.

Mr. Adolfo Urso, on his part, stated that current visit was follow-up and further crystallization of investment cooperation discussed between President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Georgia Meloni during the Italy-Africa Summit in Rome.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nesredin Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, as well as Cabinet Minister of Italy, Mr. Marco Mancini, Ambassador of Italy to Eritrea and various Italian companies.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.