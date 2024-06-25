Morocco: Medical Aid to Gaza - Palestinian Official Hails Morocco's 'Sincere, Constant' Efforts in Support of Palestinians Under HM the King's Leadership

Al-Quds — Ziad Al-Hamouri, Director of the Al-Quds Center for Economic and Social Rights, on Monday commended Morocco's "sincere and constant" efforts in support of the Palestinians, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

"Morocco's position, under the leadership of HM the King, is known for its credibility and constancy. It reflects the deep-rooted ties between Moroccan and Palestinian peoples," Al-Hamouri told MAP in reaction to the deployment, on the Sovereign's Very High Instructions, of the humanitarian medical aid operation for the population of Gaza.

He stressed that "for better or worse, the Palestinian cause has always been in Moroccans' minds, as evidenced by the Moroccan quarter in the heart of the city of Al-Quds"," noting that HM the King places the Palestinian cause at the top of the list of priorities for Moroccan diplomacy.

The humanitarian medical aid sent at this critical time for the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip reflects this absolute Royal solidarity with Palestine, he added, noting that the delivery of this aid by land illustrates the respect and high esteem enjoyed by the Sovereign.

In this respect, the Director of the Al-Quds Center for Economic and Social Rights expressed his heartfelt thanks and gratitude to His Majesty the King for this humanitarian aid designed to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians, all the more so, he added, as all the crossing points leading to the Gaza Strip are subject to a total blockade, which has had a negative impact on the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population of Gaza, consisting of 40 tons of medical products containing, in particular, equipment for treating burns and surgical and traumatological emergencies, as well as essential medicines.