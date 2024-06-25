Morocco's Medical Aid Illustrates HM the King's Permanent Support for Just Palestinian Cause, Says Palestinian Official

Rabat — The humanitarian initiative of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, to deploy medical aid to the Palestinian population of Gaza, reflects the Sovereign's ongoing support for the just Palestinian cause, said Khalil Abou Foul, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Azhar University in Gaza.

In a statement to MAP on the sidelines of Monday's inauguration in Rabat of the "Bayt Al-Maqdis" Center for Research and Studies, Abou Foul said that the initiative to send 40 tons of medical products to the Gaza Strip is a noble gesture illustrating the genuine human values of His Majesty the King, stressing that the Kingdom of Morocco has always been at the forefront of support for Palestine through thick and thin.

He pointed out that Morocco's ongoing support for the Palestinians has never wavered, as evidenced by the fact that Morocco has deployed military field hospitals on several occasions, in addition to providing humanitarian and medical aid to the Palestinian people.

This initiative comes at an opportune moment to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians who are going through a disastrous humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, he said, considering it to be a further act of Morocco's total solidarity with the Palestinian people in the defense of their legitimate rights, notably the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with Al-Quds-East as its capital.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population of Gaza, consisting of 40 tons of medical products containing, in particular, equipment for treating burns and surgical and traumatological emergencies, as well as essential medicines.