Tunisia: WB Committed to Scaling Up Parnership With Tunisia (Ousmane Dione)

25 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa region Ousmane Dione, currently on a visit to Tunisia, said there is commitment to scale up partnership and keep on providing necessary support to the country, particularly in relation to projects in higher education, energy, social protection and water for the 2025/26 period.

Dione, who met with Minister of Economy and Planning Feriel Ouerghi Sebai on Monday, said his visit is designed to learn more about the country's development priorities and projects, the ministry said Tuesday in a press release.

The government seeks to restructure state-owned enterprises, the minister said. She expressed the hope to see the WB underpin national efforts by means of offering logistical support.

The World Bank is presently financing sixteen projects in Tunisia with a total value of $3.3 billion (TND 10.2 billion). These projects are intended to address priority development challenges, cut poverty, promote social inclusion and cushion climate change impact on the country's economy.

The meeting was attended by WB Country Director for the Maghreb and Malta Jesko Hentschel and Resident Representative in Tunisia Alexandre Arrobbio.

