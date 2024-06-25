South Africa: Standoff in Musina As Protesters Demand Resignation of Municipal Manager

25 June 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bernard Chiguvare

Residents accuse him of corruption

Dozens of protesters converged on the municipal offices in Musina, Limpopo, on Tuesday for the second day in a row, demanding that municipal manager Nathi Tshiwanammbi resign at once.

Around 8am on Monday some protesters tried to forcefully gain entrance to the building. They accused Tshiwanammbi of tender corruption.

"Nathi Must Go! Nathi Must Go!" protesters shouted as they thronged the entrance. But police managed to persuade them not to force their way in.

Peter Jack, leader of "Musina To The Front", said the municipal manager offered tenders to relatives and friends.

"The community is now fed-up," said Jack.

Resident Mmanare Sithole raised concerns about the stalled renovation of the Manyathela Stadium. She said small businesses had not been offered any contracts.

"Projects of this nature should definitely benefit the local community," said Sithole.

Community leader Uhuru Tshilande opened a corruption case at Musina police station against the municipal manager on behalf of the community. He was given a case number.

After two meetings with officials, Mayor Godfrey Mawela said he needed time to call a full council meeting. "As a municipality we need to call for a meeting and then come back to the community," said Mawela.

But the protesters vowed they would not leave before the municipal manager resigned.

GroundUp repeatedly contacted Tshiwanammbi, but, in spite of several promises to do so, he had not supplied a response at the time of publication.

