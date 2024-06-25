Rwanda: We Need Scaled Up Irrigation to Cope With Drought, Farmers Tell Pl Parliamentary Aspirants

Farmers in the Eastern Province districts of Gatsibo, Nyagatare, Kayonza, and others, have highlighted the need for enhancing irrigation, and planting more forests to cope with drought.

The farmers' recommendations were forwarded to parliamentary aspirants, on June 24, after Liberal Party (PL) explained its manifesto for parliamentary elections during the ongoing electoral campaigns. The party which has 54 parliamentary aspirants is backing RPF-Inkotanyi's candidate, incumbent President Paul Kagame, in the presidential race.

Their campaign will continue to Ngoma and Kirehe districts on June 25 in Eastern Province which is prone to dry spells.

Historically, 40 or 50 years ago, Rwanda's eastern region had enough forest cover. But it experienced deforestation as people cut trees in their search for agricultural land, charcoal, firewood, as well as construction materials, according to Rwanda Forestry Authority. The latter's main mission is ensuring the growth of forest resources, their management and protection for sustainable development purposes.

The continued deforestation made the region vulnerable to dry spells triggering the need for huge investments in irrigation.

"We only use half of the year to grow crops because we are not able to do irrigation. These people seeking seats in parliament should consider such concerns so that irrigation is priority in budget allocation," said Xaverine Mukarurema, a resident of Kiramuruzi Sector, in Nyagatare District.

Boniface Habarurema, another resident of Nyagatare District, said due to lengthy dry spells, their cattle cannot produce much milk.

"We need clean water in areas with pastures to be able to increase milk production. We can also grow fodder with enhanced irrigation," he said.

Théogène Munyangeyo, Liberal Party's first vice president, said that if the party's parliamentary aspirants are elected, advocacy in budget allocation will ensure irrigation is prioritized.

"We have to advocate for modern agriculture. Irrigation will increase agricultural productivity. Once productivity increases, farmers will need agro-processing factories. For instance, a milk processing factory was completed in Nyagatare District but drought reduced production," he said.

Agriculture and livestock farming promotion are part of PL's five-year manifesto.

The manifesto includes advocating for boosting crop and livestock insurance, irrigation, fighting crop diseases and pests, using harvested rainwater in irrigation, climate resilient crop varieties, and other investments needed to cope with climate change effects.

"We have to ensure that if a farmer cuts one tree, they plant 10 trees," Munyangeyo added.

Valentine Rusine, one of the PL parliamentary aspirants, said that all arable wetlands in Eastern Province need to be properly developed to increase productivity and build resilience to drought effects.

"We need to advocate for availing water from different sources to help farmers adapt to drought," she said.

Currently irrigation covers 71,000 hectares in Rwanda.