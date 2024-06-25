Rwanda: Parliament - Which Outgoing Women MPs Are Vying for a Comeback?

With the Lower Chamber of Parliament dissolved a few days ago paving the way for the next Chamber of Deputies, about 15 women parliamentarians have returned to the campaign trail seeking re-election to the 80-member chamber.

In total, 589 parliamentary candidates are vying for seats in the Chamber of Deputies, with up to 199 women approved by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to vie for the 24 seats - through an indirect election system - exclusively reserved for women lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies.

Women who are looking for a comeback to parliament include some key names like the outspoken Christine Bakundifite, who was until recently a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which spearheads scruitiny of government entities and officials.

Two of her counterparts who were also PAC members, Germaine Mukabalisa and Beline Uwineza, formely the deputy chairperson of the same committee, are also vying for a comeback to parliament.

Others include Madina Ndangiza who also serves as the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Africa Region; Alice Muzana, the former deputy chairperson of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security; and Solange Uwingabe, who also served on the same committee.

Veneranda Uwamariya, a former University of Rwanda lecturer and local government official in Huye District; Phoebe Kanyange, an experienced politician who has previously served as the spokesperson of the political parties' forum; and former senator Speciose Ayinkamiye are also campaigning to return to the next parliament.

Also in the running for re-election are former MPs Alphonsine Mukamana, Angelique Nyirabazayire, Marie Claire Uwumuremyi, Winifrida Mpembyemungu, Odette Uwamariya and Cecile Murumunawabo.

Aside from the 24 seats reserved for women parliamentarians (who are elected through an electoral college system), many women are also in the running for the 53 seats that are up for grabs through direct universal suffrage, meaning they will be picked in a process involving all eligible votes. This category is, however, dominated by contestants fielded by political organisations, with only one candidate standing as an independent under this category.

Also campaigning for slots in the next Chamber of Deputies are dozens of youths and persons with disabilities who are seeking to join the Lower House as representatives of the only two other special interest groups, respectively.

According to regulations governing the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, NEC determines the venue and date of campaign activities for special interest groups. The campaign period for candidates in the women category start on Tuesday, June 25 through July 5.

Women candidates are not allowed to move to different districts for campaigns as they are required to campaign only within the districts where they submitted their candidacy. In terms of representation, four women will be elected from Northern Province and two will be picked from the City of Kigali, while the remaining provinces will choose six women each.

The 2019 organic law governing elections, amended in 2023, states that a person eligible to be a member of the Chamber of Deputies must be a Rwandan citizen, at least 21 years old, of good integrity, and not subject to disenfranchisement as specified in Article 7 of the organic law.

Article 7 prohibits individuals from registering on the voters' register if they have been deprived of their right to vote by competent courts and have not been rehabilitated or granted amnesty according to the law.

This includes individuals convicted of manslaughter, murder, genocide, crimes against humanity, defilement, rape, prisoners, and refugees.