Morocco: Casablanca Stock Exchange Opens Slightly Higher As Masi Gains .02 Percent

25 June 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

The Casablanca Stock Exchange opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with its benchmark index, the MASI, edging up by 0.02% to 13,127.45 points.

The MASI.20, which includes the 20 most liquid stocks, rose by 0.11% to 1,059.45 points. The MASI.ESG, an index of companies with the highest ESG ratings according to Moody's ESG Solutions, remained stable at 949.59 points.

The MASI Mid and Small Cap, which tracks the performance of small and medium-sized companies listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, increased by 0.03% to 1,211.31 points.

On Monday, the MASI had closed down by 0.12%.

