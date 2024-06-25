Ethiopia: Hawassa, Jimma Cities in Ethiopia to Host Coffee Exhibitions

Addis Ababa — Cities of Hawassa and Jimma in Ethiopia are finalizing preparations to host a national Coffee Exhibitions with the goal of fostering relationships between coffee exporters and suppliers.

The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority is organizing the exhibitions, which will take place in Hawassa on June 28 and 29 and in Jimma on July 3 and 4.

Panel discussions aimed at exchanging views on the production and quality of Ethiopia's coffee will also be held as a part of the exhibitions.

Director General of the Authority, Adugna Debela said in a press conference today that the exhibitions target at further enhancing Ethiopia's economic benefits obtained from coffee by boosting productivity and ensure product quality.

The exhibitions are expected to attract more than 300 coffee suppliers and over 100 coffee exporters, Adugna pointed out.

He stated that such exhibitions are instrumental to ensuring the sustainability of revenues secured from coffee besides their contribution to promote the varieties and qualities of Ethiopia's coffee products.