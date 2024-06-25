Namibia: Ohangwena's Top Entrepreneurs Recognized in Om Seed 2024

The 2024 Old Mutual Sustainable Economic and Empowerment Drive (OM SEED) initiative has successfully concluded in the Ohangwena Region, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of local businesses.

This year's competition highlighted exceptional talent and awarded three standout entrepreneurs poised to create a lasting impact in their communities.

Among the winners, Juso Mwandingi emerged as a leader, securing the top prize of N$50,000 for his venture, Keuduneko Joinery and Trading CC. Mwandingi's joinery business specializes in crafting quality timber furniture, showcasing craftsmanship and sustainability.

Mwandingi's dedication and craftsmanship have distinguished his business. He shared his excitement, "Winning the OM SEED first prize is a monumental achievement for us. This funding will allow Keuduneko Joinery and Trading to expand our workshop and enhance our product range. We are committed to delivering top-quality furniture that meets the needs of our community."

Peneyambeko Kashimba, the creative mind behind PLB Investments, earned the second prize of N$ 30,000. Her tailoring business specialises in crafting bedsheets and curtains. Kashimba said, "This reward is a significant boost for PLB Investments. With OM SEED's support, we will increase our production capacity and improve the quality of our products. Our goal is to contribute to the growth and development of our region through beautifully crafted home textiles."

Velasia David, the entrepreneur behind E.N Winning Trading CC, took the third prize and N$ 20,000. Specialising in agriculture, David's farm is known for producing high-quality crops that support local food security. "Being recognised by OM SEED is a tremendous honour. This prize will enable E.N Winning Trading CC to expand our farm and enhance our agricultural production. We are dedicated to providing nutritious and affordable produce to our community, helping to improve food security in our region."

Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia's Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive highlighted the significance of OM SEED, "It's inspiring to see how the entrepreneurs from Ohangwena are using their talents to create sustainable businesses. Their success stories are a beacon of hope and progress for the entire nation. Seeing the innovative solutions and dedication of these entrepreneurs reaffirms our belief in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives and communities. OM SEED is here to champion their journeys."

Du Preez concluded by commending the winners for their dedication and vision, "Their success stories inspire us all. The achievements of Mwandingi, Kashimba, and David reaffirm our commitment to nurturing Namibia's entrepreneurial talent. These entrepreneurs are not just building businesses; they are building stronger communities. OM SEED is committed to nurturing this entrepreneurial spirit and driving economic growth in Namibia."

Since its inception in 2022, OM SEED has reached six regions, and by 2025, it aims to cover all 14 regions, empowering entrepreneurs across Namibia with funding, mentorship, and incubation support. Winners from the upcoming regions will be announced as the OM SEED team continues its journey across the country, celebrating the ingenuity and hard work of Namibian entrepreneurs. This initiative continues to play a vital role in creating a vibrant and supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Namibia.