Namibia: Education and Training Providers Should Get Accreditation - Qualifications Authority

Education and training providers are required to ensure that their institutions and qualifications are accompanied by the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA).

Harmoni Beukes, the Acting Chief Executive at the NQA, stated that all training providers in Namibia offering courses leading to qualifications must apply for accreditation by the NQA.

"Application forms for accreditation are available at the NQA offices or on the website, www.namqa.org. Training providers and institutions are required to submit an application form to the NQA, accompanied by required supporting documents and a self-evaluation form to ensure that accreditation standards are met before submission," she added.

She said the process takes approximately three to six months depending on the availability of information from the applicant and the prevailing circumstances.

"Furthermore, the application is accompanied by fees as determined by the NQA, with new applications costing N$ 5,000, expansion of scope costing N$ 2,000 and re-accreditation costing N$1,000," she said.

Beukes further explained that the annual fee for each accredited institution based on the number of students enrolled with an institution during that academic year, must be paid. "Accredited institutions draw public confidence to enroll and carry no risks of wastage of funds and time invested by students," she emphasised.

The NQA is the only entity in Namibia that is mandated by the Namibia Qualifications Authority's Act (Act 29 of 1996) to accredit persons, institutions, and organisations providing education and training in Namibia.

The NQA does not engage in the registration of institutions of higher learning, as the function is vested upon other relevant entities within the higher education fraternity and accreditation is a confirmation that an institution has met the standard of accreditation and has proven the necessary capacity to provide courses and assess the performance of students and ultimately certify the competencies attained.