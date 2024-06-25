Mozambique: State Employees Must Provide Efficient Services, Urges Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday called for ethics and professionalism among Mozambican state employees who should be committed to providing efficient and quality public services to citizens.

Nyusi was speaking in Maputo, after meeting a group of state employees on the occasion of International Public Administration Day, which took place on Sunday. He said that "in celebrating this date, it is on those public servants who excel in good ethical conduct that we must focus our action in order to encourage diligence, professional merit, self-improvement and the constant search for greater efficiency, transparency and probity in the provision of public services.'

He emphasized the importance of learning in a context of global technological transformation, aligned with the objectives of administrative reform and development, arguing that the fight against corruption is a fundamental priority, aimed at strengthening governance and promoting integrity in public administration.

"On this date, we welcome this opportunity to celebrate together our progress in public administration, recognizing that we still have many challenges ahead in consolidating good governance, the rule of law and democracy. Our focus must be on the capacity and willingness of each one of us to do our best to reverse the negative tendencies that still persist in some state officials and agents", he said.

In fact, said Nyusi, decentralization of the State "is one of the greatest current challenges in the process of building and consolidating the democratic rule of law in Mozambique.'

He also said that structural measures such as the wage reform introducing the Single Wage Table (TSU), and the new compulsory social security law for state employees and agents, were designed to create stability in Mozambique's public administration, although he admitted that this has not happened so far.

According to Nyusi, the adoption of measures such as the Package of Economic Acceleration Measures (PAE) also aims at facilitating access to public services, attracting investors, increasing business competitiveness, improving the business environment and stimulating job creation.

During the same ceremony, the Minister of State Administration, Ana Comoana, announced that the inclusion of all state employees in the TSU, which has been under implementation in the public administration since 2022, is almost concluded.

"We are very pleased', said Comoana. "Of the 376,516 state employees and agents, 94.5 percent have already been duly included. The remaining 5.5 percent are officials who are in the process of retirement or facing disciplinary proceedings'.

The minister added there are also "irregular situations', including officials on contract, who for some reason have not had their contracts duly scrutinized by the Administrative Tribunal, one of the conditions for entry into the state apparatus.

"They, therefore, end up falling into the situation of those who cannot be included because they have irregular situations. That's why we have to solve the problem of regularizing their contracts', she said.