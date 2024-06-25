Mozambique Enjoying Peace Despite Terrorism in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that the country is enjoying peace, although some districts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado are still plagued by extreme violence carried out by islamist terrorists.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking on Tuesday, at Heroes Square, in Maputo city, at the ceremony marking the 49th anniversary of the country's independence from Portuguese colonial rule on 25 June 1975, "by commemorating this date, we celebrate the noblest values that characterize the Mozambican nation, which are patriotism, multi-party democracy, the rule of law, and a culture of work and mutual respect.'

As for the war in Cabo Delgado, "we have the firm conviction that if we are united we will win', he added.

In order to defend the country's independence, the president said the Mozambican people must celebrate and never forget "the formula that ended colonialism.'

The President recalled that after independence was achieved, the country experienced 16 years (between 1977 and 1992) of wars of destabilization waged by the Rhodesian and South African racist regimes, operating via the Renamo rebel movement.

"The country is relatively at peace. After 16 years of conflict between brothers, we decided to sit down at the same table to re-establish lasting peace. Today, all political battles are fought at the ballot box', Nyusi said.

Nyusi believes that, in these 49 years of independence, the country has developed in all fields.

"These are gains that, when we look at the period travelled so far, make all 33 million Mozambicans proud, almost in every sector, namely: health, agriculture, education, arts and culture, the public administration, justice, electricity, diplomacy and so many other areas', said Nyusi.

Regarding the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) of members of the Renamo militia, the President said that, of the 5,221 former guerrillas covered by the process, as of 20 June, 4273 have been registered for their pensions, and 3,547 are already being paid.

He also called on the 948 former guerrillas covered by the DDR, who have not yet presented themselves, to do so as soon as possible so that the process can be closed.