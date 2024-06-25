East African Community Conference in Mogadishu Explores Climate Change Impact and Regional Integration

25 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The second day of the East African Community (EAC) Conference in Mogadishu, Somalia, saw a significant focus on the impact of climate change in the Horn of Africa and the wider region.

Jacinta Kiruthi, the Chief Executive of Trade and Customs of the EAC, highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures to address the challenges posed by climate change.

**Climate Change in the Horn and Somalia**

The Horn of Africa, including Somalia, has been particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods have disrupted agriculture, exacerbated food insecurity, and strained water resources. Kiruthi emphasized that these environmental challenges not only threaten the livelihoods of millions but also pose a significant threat to regional stability and economic development.

**Transforming Challenges into Opportunities**

Despite the grim outlook, the EAC Conference sought to transform these challenges into opportunities for regional cooperation and sustainable development. Kiruthi stressed the importance of collective action in mitigating the impact of climate change and adapting to its consequences. This includes investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, promoting sustainable agriculture, and fostering regional trade in renewable energy.

**Paving the Way for a More Interwoven, Inclusive, and Prosperous East Africa**

The EAC Conference in Mogadishu serves as a platform for member states to strengthen their ties and work towards a more integrated and prosperous East Africa. By addressing common challenges such as climate change, the region can foster greater resilience and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.

The EAC Conference in Mogadishu has highlighted the urgent need for a coordinated regional response to climate change. By transforming challenges into opportunities, the East African Community can pave the way for a more interwoven, inclusive, and prosperous region.

