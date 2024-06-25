Tunisia: Jendouba - 700,000 Quintals of Grain Harvested

25 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Jendouba — Some 700,000 quintals of grain have been harvested in Jendouba governorate till Tuesday, representing 70% of the area planted in the region.

This season's harvest has fallen short of expectations, Regional Agricultural Union President Lotfi El Jammazi said, calling for hydraulic works to be maintained so as to preserve water resources, and for an effective agricultural policy to be implemented in a bid to preserve the crop sector.

Damage to the Barbara dam had prevented rainwater collected at the Bouhertma dam from being pumped to irrigate grain farms during April and May, he added.

Regional Agricultural Development Commission figures show that 1.4 million quintals of grain were expected to be harvested in Jendouba, where the area sown this season was around 74,000 quintals, a difficult target to achieve given the lack of rain, El Jammazi indicated.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.