Tunisia: Jendouba - 700,000 Quintals of Grain Harvested

Jendouba — Some 700,000 quintals of grain have been harvested in Jendouba governorate till Tuesday, representing 70% of the area planted in the region.

This season's harvest has fallen short of expectations, Regional Agricultural Union President Lotfi El Jammazi said, calling for hydraulic works to be maintained so as to preserve water resources, and for an effective agricultural policy to be implemented in a bid to preserve the crop sector.

Damage to the Barbara dam had prevented rainwater collected at the Bouhertma dam from being pumped to irrigate grain farms during April and May, he added.

Regional Agricultural Development Commission figures show that 1.4 million quintals of grain were expected to be harvested in Jendouba, where the area sown this season was around 74,000 quintals, a difficult target to achieve given the lack of rain, El Jammazi indicated.