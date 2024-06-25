Tunisia: Inai Ruled On 2,408 Requests for Access to Information Since 2017

25 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The National Authority for Access to Information (French: INAI) has so far received 8,034 access to information requests.

The INAI has settled 6,237 files and ruled in favour of petitioners in 2,408 others, forcing the relevant public authority to provide the information requested, said chairwoman of INAI's judicial unit Judge Naima Dhibi.

Speaking at a press conference organised Tuesday by the Tunisian Association for Governance and Social Responsibility on "Access to Information in Tunisia", Dhibi pointed out that journalists were the least likely to request access to information, with a rate of 1.9% (only 121) of all files brought before the INAI.

"Journalists generally work in the context of news reporting, while requests for access to information require a relatively long time and are often handled by investigative journalism," she explained.

Dhibi further said that the monitoring, follow-up and evaluation unit within the INAI oversees the activity of 841 public structures, out of a total of around 6,000 structures subject to the law on access to information, due to its limited resources.

Individuals have submitted 5,545 requests for access to information out of the 8,034 requests received by the INAI, she added.

Legal entities, represented by civil society organisations and some institutions and companies, have lodged 2,489 requests, and 1,797 files are still being reviewed by the INAI.

The INAI is an independent public authority with legal status and financial autonomy, created by Organic Law No. 2016-22 of March 24, 2016 on the right of access to information in order to guarantee the exercise of this constitutional right.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.